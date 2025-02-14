Arne Slot had the chance to speak about his red card against Everton, while Mo Salah‘s agent made a telling remark about the manager.

Arne Slot and assistant Sipke Hulshoff have officially been charged by The FA, in a statement released at 5pm.

It’s stated that Slot “allegedly acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards both the match referee and an assistant referee after the match had finished.”

Hulshoff is hit with a similar charge, while Liverpool and Everton are both charged with failing to “ensure their players and/or technical area occupants did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way following the final whistle.”

Both Slot and Hulshoff are set to be on the sidelines against Wolves on Sunday, with their suspensions to be determined later.

Cody Gakpo “is a bit of a doubt” to play against Wolves, revealed Slot – he was forced off against Everton because of an undisclosed injury

Reacting to Curtis Jones‘ second yellow card at Goodison Park, Slot said: “I like a lot that he stands up for the team and for the fans, but there are also other ways to do that. I will talk with him about that”

Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has made a statement by writing on X that Slot is “excellent at his job” – surely this can only be a good sign for contract talks?

Liverpool have rebranded their look with a new font, explaining why they were replacing the advertising boards on the Kop – no, it wasn’t because of a new Salah contract

Everton may have come away the happier team on Wednesday, to put it mildly, but Liverpool can still have the last laugh at the end of the season if the Reds lift the title.

Adam Beattie looks at the derby and what it means in the context of moving forwards.

“League titles don’t wait around for you while you feel sorry for yourself and we wouldn’t want them to. “Everton got the last laugh of what was a monumental chapter in the history of both clubs, but football moves quickly and that is never more the case than when a title chase is involved. “You don’t get long to lick your wounds in this business and that is probably for the best. “Wolves are next on the horizon and while our margin for error remains favourable, blinking again feels borderline unthinkable given what is to come.”

Everton boss David Moyes admitted he felt “a bit sorry for” Slot because the red card incident “showed he cares about his club and he’s fighting for his players”

Man City have been dealt an injury blow, losing Manuel Akanji for “eight to 10 weeks” due to a thigh injury, revealed Pep Guardiola

Mikel Arteta has explained that Kai Havertz’s hamstring injury occurred when stretching to block a shot on Arsenal‘s Dubai training camp – he will now be out until the end of the season

There has been plenty to love about Liverpool on Valentine’s Day over the years.

On February 14, 1951, legendary striker Kevin Keegan was born. He scored 100 goals for the Reds as his excellence upfront with John Toshack took Liverpool and himself to the top of European football.

Happy 74th birthday!

Gordon Hodgson, Ian Rush, Michael Owen and Sadio Mane all scored hat-tricks on this day, too – not a bad list of names!

Most notably, though, February 14 was the date Bob Paisley passed away in 1996, aged 77.