With just two injuries in the Liverpool squad, Arne Slot has plenty of options to face Plymouth and could make 10 changes to the side that started against Tottenham.

While it would be unwise to underestimate Sunday’s opposition, especially given that the Reds drew against Plymouth in 2017 when they were a fourth division team, Slot should still use this game to rotate.

Times have changed and Slot now has a very strong squad, inherited from Jurgen Klopp, that is crucially almost fully fit.

Here’s how Liverpool could line up against Championship outfit Plymouth.

Team news

Here’s what Slot revealed in his press conference:

Trent Alexander-Arnold won’t be available and is also a doubt to face Everton

Tyler Morton has picked up a shoulder injury and will be miss ‘at least four weeks’

He will “definitely use a few players that haven’t played that much”

Alisson was rested against Tottenham and is not injured

Liverpool’s XI vs. Plymouth

It is no secret that Liverpool will have Wednesday’s Merseyside Derby in mind as they select the team to play Plymouth.

Having swept aside Tottenham with what was almost a full-strength side, expect to see 10 or 11 changes at the weekend.

Among those to drop out should be Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo, with the likes of Andy Robertson, Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai also unlikely to start.

Here are Slot’s most probable selection options:

This is how Liverpool would line up:

Alisson; Bradley, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas; Endo, Mac Allister, Elliott; Chiesa, Jota, Diaz

Despite knowing Slot will rest several key players, this is a difficult lineup to predict.

Much of the coach’s decision-making will be based on how highly the Reds rate their opposition. For example, Mac Allister could start next to Curtis Jones if it is deemed necessary.

There also remains the question of who plays in goal? Caoimhin Kelleher started in the third round but Slot may want to bring Alisson back in to keep him sharp.

Wataru Endo plays in defence and Gomez plays at right-back, allowing Bradley a break before playing against Everton

Jones starts consecutive matches for the first time in a month

McConnell, whom Slot again spoke highly of in his pre-match press conference, plays with Jones and Elliott in midfield

Here’s how this alternate team would look:

Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, Endo, Tsimikas; McConnell, Jones, Elliott; Chiesa, Jota, Diaz

In truth, Liverpool could even afford to play a much younger side and they could well still progress.

However, with the squad in such good health, the Reds must take the chance to give more minutes to those senior players in need of game time.

Liverpool U21s and Liverpool U18s also have games this weekend, so we could get a hint whether the likes of Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha are involved from the players selected in those fixtures.