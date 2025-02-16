There is a potential new injury for Liverpool to contend with against Wolves this weekend, while Curtis Jones misses out through suspension.

The Reds threw two points away in the dying seconds at Everton on midweek, hurting their Premier League title hopes.

Arne Slot side did still pull seven points clear of Arsenal, however, and it’s now a case of Liverpool responding at home to Wolves on Sunday.

Cody Gakpo is a doubt for the game, having featured in all 24 league matches so far this season, with Slot confirming that he suffered a “knock” in midweek.

Meanwhile, Jones is suspended after being shown a red card at Goodison Park, and Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton are longer-term absentees.

Here’s who is out and who is available for Liverpool against Wolves:

On the plus side, Trent Alexander-Arnold appears to be fully fit and in contention to start at Anfield, with Slot stating as much in Friday’s press conference.

“Trent, of course, [is] able to play,” Slot said.

“It was the intention to play around half an hour [against Everton], I think he played somewhere around half an hour. So he will be training with us again.”

In terms of team selection, most of Liverpool’s starting lineup picks itself, with Alexander-Arnold likely to replace Conor Bradley at right-back.

The youngster struggled at Everton, so giving him a breather makes sense.

Kostas Tsimikas could come in for Andy Robertson, but with Jones suspended, the midfield is expected to remain the same.

If Gakpo is missing, Luis Diaz is the likely choice on the left wing, allowing Diogo Jota or Darwin Nunez to lead the line.

Jota hasn’t started in the Premier League since way back in October, but he will be desperate to shine against his former club.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Wolves

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Quansah, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Tsimikas, Robertson, Norris

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Endo, McConnell

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo*, Diaz, Nunez, Jota, Chiesa

* In doubt