Though Arne Slot will not be in the dugout against Newcastle he was still able to select Liverpool’s lineup, with two changes from the 2-0 win at Man City.

Slot will begin a two-match suspension on Wednesday night as he watches from the stands at Anfield during a crucial clash with in-form Newcastle.

After a tactical masterclass against Man City at the weekend it could in fact give the head coach a useful vantage point, while John Heitinga leads the team from the touchline.

Alisson is one of nine players retained from victory at the Etihad, starting behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas.

Ryan Gravenberch will once again marshal the midfield, joined by Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

And the fit-again Diogo Jota starts in attack alongside Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

Alexander Isak is not in the Newcastle squad as Eddie Howe is left to name Callum Wilson up front.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Quansah, Robertson, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Chiesa, Gakpo, Nunez

Newcastle: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Willock, Guimaraes; Murphy, Gordon, Wilson

Substitutes: Dubravka, Ruddy, Trippier, Targett, Krafth, Longstaff, Miley, Osula, Barnes

Why is Slot banned for Liverpool vs. Newcastle?

Slot was dismissed in the aftermath of a controversial 2-2 draw with Everton at Goodison Park, with the FA subsequently charging him and assistant Sipke Hulshoff.

Both Slot and Hulshoff were charged with having “allegedly acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour” towards match officials.

An independent panel later heard the accounts of referee Michael Oliver and his team along with Slot, Hulshoff and Liverpool, who accepted the charges.

It has now been confirmed that Slot will be banned for the next two fixtures – with this his second suspension of the season – while Hulshoff will also miss two games.