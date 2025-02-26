➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
CARABAO CUP FINAL

MATCHDAY PROGRAMME

SHOP NOW
PLYMOUTH, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 9, 2025: Liverpool's Diogo Jota during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Cup 4th Round match between Plymouth Argyle FC and Liverpool FC at Home Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool lineup vs. Newcastle confirmed: Jota starts and change in defence

Though Arne Slot will not be in the dugout against Newcastle he was still able to select Liverpool’s lineup, with two changes from the 2-0 win at Man City.

Slot will begin a two-match suspension on Wednesday night as he watches from the stands at Anfield during a crucial clash with in-form Newcastle.

After a tactical masterclass against Man City at the weekend it could in fact give the head coach a useful vantage point, while John Heitinga leads the team from the touchline.

Watch Liverpool vs. Newcastle – Live Online Streams

Alisson is one of nine players retained from victory at the Etihad, starting behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas.

Ryan Gravenberch will once again marshal the midfield, joined by Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

And the fit-again Diogo Jota starts in attack alongside Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

Alexander Isak is not in the Newcastle squad as Eddie Howe is left to name Callum Wilson up front.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Quansah, Robertson, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Chiesa, Gakpo, Nunez

Newcastle: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Willock, Guimaraes; Murphy, Gordon, Wilson

Substitutes: Dubravka, Ruddy, Trippier, Targett, Krafth, Longstaff, Miley, Osula, Barnes

Why is Slot banned for Liverpool vs. Newcastle?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 16, 2025: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Slot was dismissed in the aftermath of a controversial 2-2 draw with Everton at Goodison Park, with the FA subsequently charging him and assistant Sipke Hulshoff.

Both Slot and Hulshoff were charged with having “allegedly acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour” towards match officials.

An independent panel later heard the accounts of referee Michael Oliver and his team along with Slot, Hulshoff and Liverpool, who accepted the charges.

It has now been confirmed that Slot will be banned for the next two fixtures – with this his second suspension of the season – while Hulshoff will also miss two games.

Read all our build-up and previews on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android. There'll also be reaction, analysis and videos after full-time. Click here to get it for free.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025