Liverpool youngster joins Tottenham in post-deadline day transfer

Liverpool have sanctioned a transfer for academy defender Luca Furnell-Gill, who leaves after a short but eventful spell on Merseyside to join Tottenham.

Furnell-Gill was one of three new signings confirmed by Tottenham‘s academy on Tuesday, making the switch to north London on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 18-year-old centre-back joined Liverpool as an U15s player in 2022, and went on to debut for the U18s the following year and later the U21s in 2024.

But having struggled for opportunities in the academy – behind the likes of Lucas Pitt and Louis Enahoro-Marcus at U18s level – Furnell-Gill opted to leave.

This comes before he had signed a professional contract at Liverpool, meaning the terms of the transfer were more straightforward.

It's a double! ? We're delighted to welcome Luca Furnell-Gill to the Club on a deal that runs until 2028! ? Welcome to Spurs, Luca! ? — Tottenham Hotspur Academy (@Spurs_Academy) February 4, 2025

The teenager’s time in the academy was headlined by a run-in with Man United striker Ethan Wheatley during a 4-3 loss for the U18s in January of last year, throwing a punch and swinging an elbow at his opponent.

Furnell-Gill was not sent off but with footage of the incidents emerging he was referred to the FA and subsequently banned for five games.

He only started three more times after that, though there is no indication that it had any direct bearing on the club’s plans for his integration.

While this deal comes on the eve of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup semi-final with Tottenham, transfers at academy level – particularly those on scholarships – will be considered detached from first-team operations.

Furnell-Gill is the third player to depart the Reds’ youth ranks on a permanent basis this winter, following exits for Marcelo Pitaluga (Fluminense) and Tom Hill (Harrogate).

Liverpool recently signed centre-back Lucas Clarke, 16, from Man City, while Amara Nallo, a month older than Furnell-Gill, made his first-team debut in the Champions League defeat to PSV Eindhoven.

Nallo leads the pecking order in the academy, with Carter Pinnington, 17, and Wellity Lucky, 19, among those to have also trained with the senior squad.

All the best, Luca!