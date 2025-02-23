Mo Salah can reach joint third on Liverpool’s all-time top scorers list as the Reds look for their first win away at Man City since 2018.

Liverpool head to the Etihad looking to reassert their authority in the Premier League title race following two draws in their last three matches.

With last season’s 1-1 draw, the Reds ended a run of 23 consecutive home victories in all competitions for Man City. This campaign has seen Pep Guardiola’s side reach nothing like that level of consistency.

Liverpool start this weekend’s match 17 points ahead of Man City, albeit having played once more. The hosts have, however, won their last five at home.

Mo Salah could go 3rd on all-time scorers list

Just one goal stands between Salah and Gordon Hodgson, who played between the wars, on Liverpool’s all-time top goalscorers list.

Should the Egyptian score once more, he would equal Hodgson’s tally of 241 and become the joint-third highest goalscorer in Liverpool history.

Only Roger Hunt, with 285 goals, and Ian Rush‘s 346 will stand above him. No player has scored more goals in Premier League meetings between Man City and Liverpool than Salah’s eight.

The No. 11 has scored 15 away goals in the league this season – the club’s best haul since Hodgson in 1930-31 (also 15). One more will see Salah equal the record set by Jimmy Smith in 1929-30.

A look at Man City’s numbers

Since Christmas, only Liverpool (25) have scored more goals than City in the Premier League – Man City have netted 23.

However, they have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last nine top-flight encounters against Liverpool.

Man City have failed to win 10 league and cup games in which they have led at some stage this season. They have lost four of their last six league matches immediately after a European midweek.

Five of City’s 13 league wins this season have come after conceding the game’s first goal, picking up 16 points from the 11 matches in which they have done so.

In all competitions in this campaign they have lost 13 of their last 26 games, as many defeats as they suffered in the previous 105 outings.

This season’s scorers

Man City: Haaland 27, Foden 10, Doku 6, McAtee 6, Gvardiol 5, Kovacic 5, Bernardo Silva 3, Matheus Nunes 3, Stones 3, De Bruyne 3, Marmoush 3, Grealish 2, Gundogan 2, Savinho 2, Gonzalez 1, Khusanov 1, Lewis 1, Mubama 1, O’Reilly 1, own goals 2

Liverpool: Salah 29, Gakpo 16, Diaz 13, Jota 8, Nunez 6, Szoboszlai 5, Mac Allister 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Elliott 3, Jones 3, Van Dijk 3, Konate 2, Chiesa 1, Danns 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).