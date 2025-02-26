Mo Salah has insisted there is no news on his contract situation but has made a remark that his Liverpool career will be “eight years or whatever.”

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, Salah remained coy on the topic in his latest interview but made a comment that some fans are reading into.

When asked on TNT Sports if there was any news on his contract situation, the Egyptian simply shook his head and said: “In a very polite way, [no].”

However, Salah did expand on what he would like his legacy to look like upon his departure.

“I always say I just want the fans to remember that I give it all to the fans, I give it all to the city,” the winger explained in an interview with Steve McManaman.

“I was here, I wasn’t lazy, I just enjoyed my football and just give it all, because I think that’s what the city is about, they give you love and you have a connection with them because you give it all.

“So I just want them to remember that I was here for eight years or whatever and I just give it all.”

Given Salah will have been at the club eight years come the summer, it is that last line which some fans are taking as a sign he is leaving.

Many social media accounts have conveniently forgotten to include the “or whatever” part, however, leading to many drawing conclusions.

In reality, there are three explanations, one of which is that we are simply overanalysing every word he says in a non-native language.

Alternatively, this could have been another moment used to put pressure on the club to agree to his party’s terms, or he was telling the truth and he could leave in the summer.

“If I stay in this country”

Salah was also asked about whether he is targeting the Premier League goalscoring tallies of Wayne Rooney (208), Harry Kane (213) and Alan Shearer (260).

The Egyptian, who currently has 182, replied: “Yeah, If I stay in this country, I will think about it. But, so far, I’m just thinking about winning the Premier League and we’ll see at the end of the season.”

One thing is sure, Salah won’t be reaching Ian Rush‘s Liverpool tally of 346 goals, something Salah jokingly admitted.

The Egyptian is currently on 241 goals, level with Gordon Hodgson and 44 behind second-place Roger Hunt.