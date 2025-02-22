➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
CARABAO CUP FINAL

MATCHDAY PROGRAMME

SHOP NOW

Mohamed Salah speaks on “little brother” relationship with £63m Man City man

Ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League match against Man City, Mo Salah has revealed how the opposition’s new signing, Omar Marmoush, is like his “little brother.”

Egypt now has not one but two players starring at the highest level of English football.

Since Marmoush arrived from Eintracht Frankfurt for an initial £59 million, the attacker has impressed and had his best game yet last weekend.

Against Newcastle, he scored a 14-minute hat-trick which should go some way to warning Liverpool’s defence of his quality.

Salah can also help inform his teammates of the 26-year-old’s threat, having played with him on the international stage.

Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt) (Image: Eibner-Pressefoto/Marcel von Fehrn / Alamy)

Speaking to Sky Germany, Salah said: “It’s good, he’s like a little brother.

“I told him that I’m always there if he needs anything. We’ve written to each other a few times and we’ve always spoken to each other in the national team. Our relationship is good.”

Marmoush played 108 times in the Bundesliga, for Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Wolfsburg, before moving to Manchester in January.

Liverpool were linked repeatedly to the forward, but no bid ever appeared to materialise and it was Man City who snapped him up on massive wages.

READ HERE: Marmoush’s ridiculous wages as Man City sign Liverpool ‘target’

IPSWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 17, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) shakes hands with his Egypt international team-mate Ipswich Town's captain Sam Morsy after the FA Premier League match between Ipswich Town FC and Liverpool FC at Portman Road. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Talking about Egyptian football’s growth, Salah said: “Hopefully soon there will be many, many players at the highest level. We have our culture, we have many players – many talented players.

“They could play at the highest level, but we just need to change our mentality a little bit and adapt to the European culture, because it is very different from our culture.

“I am very happy for Omar and hope that many other players will join us.”

As Salah says, the relationship between the pair is a good one, though that will be left on the sidelines come kick-off.

2WCAEKC January 14 2024: Mohamed Salah Salah Mahrous Ghaly (Egypt) celebrates the second goal during a African Cup of Nations Group B game, Egypt vs Mozambique, at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny, Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Kim Price/CSM (Credit Image: © Kim Price/Cal Sport Media) (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

After arriving in England, Marmoush said: “The Premier League for us in Egypt is the biggest league and the most followed league,” he explained.

“Of course because of other teammates I have in the league, Mo Salah, and a lot of other Egyptian players that have played in the Premier League.

“Most of the players growing up [in Egypt], our dream is to be here. That’s why it makes me so happy that I’m here, to reach this beautiful league.”

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025