Ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League match against Man City, Mo Salah has revealed how the opposition’s new signing, Omar Marmoush, is like his “little brother.”

Egypt now has not one but two players starring at the highest level of English football.

Since Marmoush arrived from Eintracht Frankfurt for an initial £59 million, the attacker has impressed and had his best game yet last weekend.

Against Newcastle, he scored a 14-minute hat-trick which should go some way to warning Liverpool’s defence of his quality.

Salah can also help inform his teammates of the 26-year-old’s threat, having played with him on the international stage.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Salah said: “It’s good, he’s like a little brother.

“I told him that I’m always there if he needs anything. We’ve written to each other a few times and we’ve always spoken to each other in the national team. Our relationship is good.”

Marmoush played 108 times in the Bundesliga, for Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Wolfsburg, before moving to Manchester in January.

Liverpool were linked repeatedly to the forward, but no bid ever appeared to materialise and it was Man City who snapped him up on massive wages.

• READ HERE: Marmoush’s ridiculous wages as Man City sign Liverpool ‘target’

Talking about Egyptian football’s growth, Salah said: “Hopefully soon there will be many, many players at the highest level. We have our culture, we have many players – many talented players.

“They could play at the highest level, but we just need to change our mentality a little bit and adapt to the European culture, because it is very different from our culture.

“I am very happy for Omar and hope that many other players will join us.”

As Salah says, the relationship between the pair is a good one, though that will be left on the sidelines come kick-off.

After arriving in England, Marmoush said: “The Premier League for us in Egypt is the biggest league and the most followed league,” he explained.

“Of course because of other teammates I have in the league, Mo Salah, and a lot of other Egyptian players that have played in the Premier League.

“Most of the players growing up [in Egypt], our dream is to be here. That’s why it makes me so happy that I’m here, to reach this beautiful league.”