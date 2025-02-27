➔ SUPPORT US
Reds have “growing interest” in Alexander Isak – Latest Liverpool FC News

Liverpool continue to reportedly pursue a summer move for Alexander Isak, amid plenty of reaction to the Reds’ 2-0 win against Newcastle.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Isak was ruled out of last night’s Premier League clash at Anfield through injury, which was a bit of good luck for Liverpool.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, August 31, 2022: Newcastle United's Alexander Isak during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Reds have been linked with an audacious summer move for the Swede, and according to the Times‘ Martin Hardy, they have a “growing interest” in him.

Arsenal are seen a long-term “suitors” for Isak, but Newcastle are understandably desperate to keep him, and his current deal doesn’t expire until 2028.

The thought of Liverpool signing the 25-year-old this summer is mouthwatering, coming in as an upgrade on their current central options.

For now, though, it may just have to be a case of wishful thinking!

Today’s Liverpool FC News

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 23, 2025: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Gary Neville has handed Liverpool rare praise, saying their approach is “how football should be played.” The Reds really must be doing something right!
  • Are you trying to work out what the Reds mathematically need to do to win the Premier League title? All is revealed here!
  • Liverpool have parted ways with women’s manager Matt Beard after nearly four years, following just four wins in 14 games in the Women’s Super League

Henry Jackson and Dan Clubbe have looked back on yet another Liverpool win, debating whether the title is done or not:

“Is there a way I can say yes without saying yes? If so, yeah.

“What I will say for certain is that no team in the country is doing anything like what we’re doing. It’s that simple.

“Anfield and all of us as fans are very much allowed to dream and cast our minds to what might come soon.

“Now you’re gonna believe us…”

Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle: Szoboszlai “remarkable” with fans “allowed to dream”

Elsewhere in the football world today

  • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has shown that he is rattled, following an awkward interview after the 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest. He’s cracking! (TIA)
  • Man United boss Ruben Amorim says he will speak with Alejandro Garnacho, having walked down the tunnel after being substituted against Ipswich. There are so many bad eggs in that squad! (Sky Sports)
  • West Ham have taken inspiration from Liverpool and frozen their season ticket prices for the 2025/26 season. Good to see!

Liverpool FC: On this day

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas celebrates after scoring the decisive goal in the penalty shoot-out during the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

On this day in 2022, Liverpool secured League Cup glory after a dramatic win over Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

Neither side could find a goal in 90 minutes and extra-time, with penalties deciding the victor.

In a memorable shootout, it was Liverpool who eventually prevailed 11-10, with Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga missing the decisive spot-kick.

It was the Reds’ ninth League Cup triumph – they made it 10 a couple of years later, once again seeing off the Blues in the final.

Will it become 11 next month?

