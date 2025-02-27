Liverpool continue to reportedly pursue a summer move for Alexander Isak, amid plenty of reaction to the Reds’ 2-0 win against Newcastle.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Isak was ruled out of last night’s Premier League clash at Anfield through injury, which was a bit of good luck for Liverpool.

The Reds have been linked with an audacious summer move for the Swede, and according to the Times‘ Martin Hardy, they have a “growing interest” in him.

Arsenal are seen a long-term “suitors” for Isak, but Newcastle are understandably desperate to keep him, and his current deal doesn’t expire until 2028.

The thought of Liverpool signing the 25-year-old this summer is mouthwatering, coming in as an upgrade on their current central options.

For now, though, it may just have to be a case of wishful thinking!

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Virgil van Dijk says there is no room for complacency at Liverpool, rejecting suggestions that the Reds are “almost there” in the title race. Is it done?

Arne Slot has revealed what he learned from watching Liverpool in the stands last night, saying it was “less stressful” than usual!

Gary Neville has handed Liverpool rare praise, saying their approach is “how football should be played.” The Reds really must be doing something right!

Wataru Endo “always shows up,” according to Slot, who has explained what makes Liverpool’s cult hero so “special”

Are you trying to work out what the Reds mathematically need to do to win the Premier League title? All is revealed here!

Liverpool have parted ways with women’s manager Matt Beard after nearly four years, following just four wins in 14 games in the Women’s Super League

Doubters To Believers Documentary

Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era is available to watch Amazon Prime from Friday.

Look out for a full review on This Is Anfield on Friday morning.

More from This Is Anfield

Henry Jackson and Dan Clubbe have looked back on yet another Liverpool win, debating whether the title is done or not:

“Is there a way I can say yes without saying yes? If so, yeah. “What I will say for certain is that no team in the country is doing anything like what we’re doing. It’s that simple. “Anfield and all of us as fans are very much allowed to dream and cast our minds to what might come soon. “Now you’re gonna believe us…”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has shown that he is rattled, following an awkward interview after the 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest. He’s cracking! (TIA)

Man United boss Ruben Amorim says he will speak with Alejandro Garnacho, having walked down the tunnel after being substituted against Ipswich. There are so many bad eggs in that squad! (Sky Sports)

West Ham have taken inspiration from Liverpool and frozen their season ticket prices for the 2025/26 season. Good to see!

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2022, Liverpool secured League Cup glory after a dramatic win over Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

Neither side could find a goal in 90 minutes and extra-time, with penalties deciding the victor.

In a memorable shootout, it was Liverpool who eventually prevailed 11-10, with Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga missing the decisive spot-kick.

It was the Reds’ ninth League Cup triumph – they made it 10 a couple of years later, once again seeing off the Blues in the final.

Will it become 11 next month?