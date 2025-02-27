Arne Slot has revealed the pros and cons of watching his side from the stands, following Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Newcastle.

The Reds edged one step closer to the Premier League title on Wednesday evening, but assistant manager Johnny Heitinga was the man in the dugout.

Slot watched on from high up in the Main Stand, serving the first of his two-match ban, but his lack of presence on the touchline made no difference to the result.

When asked in his press conference whether it was stressful or not watching from the stands, the Dutchman gave an honest insight about the positives and negatives of it.

“A bit of both,” Slot said.

“Watching it in real time is less stressful, less emotional, let’s put it that way, because you don’t feel the emotions or energy of the players, you have a better overview.

“The downside is that you can see replays as well and, as you know from the reason why I was suspended, I can get emotional about certain decisions!

“That is sometimes then a disadvantage, that you can see the replays, but OK. [It was a] great team performance.”

While Slot admitted to TNT Sports that he liked what he saw from his rare vantage point, he also said there “were things to improve,” citing “concentration” as an issue after so many matches of late.

It is sometimes surprising that more managers don’t sit in the stands out of choice, arguably allowing them a better picture of the action in a tactical sense.

Slot is clearly happier in his usual spot, however, and it will be nice to see him back in the dugout for the visit of Everton on April 2.

For Liverpool’s head coach and his players, it is now a case of enjoying one of the most deserved rests in some time, following a gruelling run of five games in 15 days.

In hindsight, the Reds’ exit from the FA Cup may be a blessing, allowing them a seven-day break before visiting Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League next Wednesday.

Slot is a level-headed character who won’t allow himself or the team to get carried away, but even he must be starting to dream about hoisting the Premier League trophy aloft in May.