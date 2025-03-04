The referee for the Carabao Cup final has been confirmed, on a day that also saw the FA accuse Arne Slot of an X-rated rant at Michael Oliver.

Thankfully, it won’t be Oliver who is in charge of Liverpool’s clash with Newcastle at Wembley on March 16!

Instead, John Brooks has been confirmed as the referee, as Slot looks to win his first piece of silverware as Reds head coach.

Eddie Smart and Nick Greenhalgh are the assistant referees, Darren England is fourth official and Stuart Attwell is on VAR.

This will be Brooks’ second Liverpool game this season, with the first the 2-1 win at home to Chelsea in the Premier League in October, when he awarded the Reds a penalty for a foul on Curtis Jones.

Slot told Oliver: “If we don’t win the league, I’ll f***ing blame you.” That’s according to the FA, with the Dutchman claiming otherwise!

Cody Gakpo has been INCLUDED in Liverpool’s 24-man squad for Wednesday’s trip to Paris Saint-Germain. Great news, but will he be fit enough to start?

Ibrahima Konate remains in talks with Liverpool over a new deal, and while he is attracting interest from elsewhere, PSG strongly deny links to him

Liverpool are among a host of clubs who are interested in Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens. He could be available for £49.6 million this summer

Here’s Sam Millne‘s match preview ahead of tomorrow night, including a look at Liverpool’s goalscoring expertise away from home in the Champions League:

“All four of the previous meetings between PSG and Liverpool have been won by the home team. “The Reds have not actually won on the last their last five visits to France as the away team, after winning the previous four. “Only against Madrid, in March 2023, have Liverpool failed to score on their opponent’s home ground in the last 23 games.”

Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez is “expected to leave” this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. Is he Andy Robertson‘s successor at Anfield?

There’s some early PSG team news, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia potentially starting on the bench. This will be a big test for Liverpool

Tottenham, Man United, Chelsea and Arsenal are all said to have “concrete interest” in RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko (Florian Plettenberg, Sky Germany)

Spurs attacker Dejan Kulusevski is reportedly facing a spell on the sidelines with a foot injury. Their fitness problems have been worse than Arsenal‘s! (Daily Mail)

On this day in 1951, Kenny Dalglish was born, meaning he is celebrating his 74th birthday today.

Many happy returns to the King!

Arguably the most influential figure in the history of Liverpool Football Club, Dalglish is seen by many as the Reds’ greatest player, as well as enjoying success as a manager.

The dignified manner in which the legendary Scot carried himself after the Hillsborough disaster will also never be forgotten, as he attended every one of the victims’ funerals.

Dalglish is a true great, both on and off the pitch.