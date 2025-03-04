➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Carabao Cup Final 2025 Programme
CARABAO CUP FINAL

MATCHDAY PROGRAMME

SHOP NOW

Cup final referee, FA accuse Slot & squad for PSG – Latest Liverpool FC News

The referee for the Carabao Cup final has been confirmed, on a day that also saw the FA accuse Arne Slot of an X-rated rant at Michael Oliver.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 19, 2024: Chelsea players protest to referee John Brooks after a penalty, which was later disallowed, during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Thankfully, it won’t be Oliver who is in charge of Liverpool’s clash with Newcastle at Wembley on March 16!

Instead, John Brooks has been confirmed as the referee, as Slot looks to win his first piece of silverware as Reds head coach.

Eddie Smart and Nick Greenhalgh are the assistant referees, Darren England is fourth official and Stuart Attwell is on VAR.

This will be Brooks’ second Liverpool game this season, with the first the 2-1 win at home to Chelsea in the Premier League in October, when he awarded the Reds a penalty for a foul on Curtis Jones.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 12, 2025: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot arrives before the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 245th Merseyside Derby and the last one at Goodison Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Slot told Oliver: “If we don’t win the league, I’ll f***ing blame you.” That’s according to the FA, with the Dutchman claiming otherwise!

More from This Is Anfield

Here’s Sam Millne‘s match preview ahead of tomorrow night, including a look at Liverpool’s goalscoring expertise away from home in the Champions League:

“All four of the previous meetings between PSG and Liverpool have been won by the home team.

“The Reds have not actually won on the last their last five visits to France as the away team, after winning the previous four.

“Only against Madrid, in March 2023, have Liverpool failed to score on their opponent’s home ground in the last 23 games.”

PSG vs. Liverpool: Champions League team news, referee and TV information

Elsewhere in the football world today

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 1, 2025: AFC Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez during the FA Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Dean Court. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • There’s some early PSG team news, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia potentially starting on the bench. This will be a big test for Liverpool
  • Spurs attacker Dejan Kulusevski is reportedly facing a spell on the sidelines with a foot injury. Their fitness problems have been worse than Arsenal‘s! (Daily Mail)

Liverpool FC: On this day

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 25, 2023: Liverpool's manager Sir Kenny Dalglish (R) before the LFC Foundation match between Liverpool FC Legends and Glasgow Celtic FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

On this day in 1951, Kenny Dalglish was born, meaning he is celebrating his 74th birthday today.

Many happy returns to the King!

Arguably the most influential figure in the history of Liverpool Football Club, Dalglish is seen by many as the Reds’ greatest player, as well as enjoying success as a manager.

The dignified manner in which the legendary Scot carried himself after the Hillsborough disaster will also never be forgotten, as he attended every one of the victims’ funerals.

Dalglish is a true great, both on and off the pitch.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025