Divock Origi is claimed to have refused loan moves away from AC Milan despite the former Liverpool striker being exiled from their first-team squad since July.

Origi left Liverpool for Milan on a free transfer in 2022, but has endured a turbulent time since his switch to Serie A.

He was criticised as the “worst signing of the season” just months after his arrival, while supporters jeered him off the pitch when substituted towards the end of his first campaign.

After a quiet loan with Nottingham Forest in 2023/24, Origi returned to find himself frozen out of the first team at Milan, instead training with their reserves.

But despite two transfer windows passing and the Belgian not even playing once for Milan Futuro, there has been no departure forthcoming.

Italian outlet CalcioMercato have labelled it a “mystery” as to why Origi is still at the club, claiming the 29-year-old refused several offers to head out on loan to clubs in Italy and abroad.

It is added that his failed loan at Forest – which saw him start only eight of his 22 games for the Premier League side – “convinced him not to try again with this formula.”

Furthermore, Milan are said to have attempted to negotiate the early termination of Origi’s contract, with his deal not set to expire until 2026.

But these have “also been rejected,” and the striker currently appears set to see out terms that earn him around £65,000 per week after tax – which he has every right to do.

“He has also been away from Milan and, in agreement with the club, he has trained in various cities with a personal trainer,” it is claimed.

Origi’s post-Liverpool career is certainly a mystery, regardless of whether or not these latest claims are accurate, as he was a hugely important player for Jurgen Klopp.

Though injuries proved influential – most notably an ankle ligament issue suffered after a stamp from Everton‘s Ramiro Funes Mori in 2016 – he still scored 41 goals in 175 games for the Reds.

That included a number of vital goals in the Premier League and Champions League, while he was a particularly useful option in the Carabao Cup in his final season at Anfield.

AC Monza were touted as a potential suitor late in the winter transfer window, but instead Origi has remained at Milan and has not played competitive football since 10 minutes off the bench in Forest’s 2-0 loss at Everton in April 2024.