The international schedule has handed Liverpool a slight boost ahead of the Premier League run-in, with 10 players now set for a nine-day gap before facing Everton.

By the time Liverpool play Everton on April 2, 17 days will have passed since the Carabao Cup final.

This, of course, hasn’t been a break for the players, with 16 of the first-team squad heading off for international football the day after losing to Newcastle.

Thankfully, though, international duty has lasted less than a week for 10 players who are returning to Liverpool with nine days until the Merseyside Derby.

This extended break is due to the Reds not featuring in the FA Cup across the coming weekend.

When are Liverpool players back from international duty?

Ryan Gravenberch and Alisson were both early returners to Liverpool as a result of fitness issues.

The latter suffered a head injury for Brazil on Friday morning but has since said he is “fine,” while Gravenberch has also come home early as a precaution, due to a fitness issue that isn’t thought to keep him out of the Everton match.

Each mid-season international break usually sees nations play two matches, and the schedule has been kind to Liverpool on this occasion, with eight players finishing their second game on Sunday night.

Virgil van Dijk played 120 minutes for the Netherlands as they lost to Spain on penalties – Cody Gakpo was substituted in the 77th minute.

In another Nations League quarter-final, Ibrahima Konate sat on the bench as France knocked out Croatia on penalties to set up a semi-final against Spain.

Meanwhile, in Lisbon, Diogo Jota produced a positive 60 minutes from the bench as Portugal beat Denmark 5-2 after extra time (5-3 on aggregate).

Dominik Szoboszlai had a less successful evening as he captained Hungary to a 3-0 home loss against Turkiye (6-1 on aggregate).

Caoimhin Kelleher featured in goal for the Republic of Ireland as they beat Bulgaria 2-1 in Dublin, while in Glasgow, Andy Robertson‘s Scotland were thrashed 3-0 by Greece – Kostas Tsimikas was an unused substitute.

Those ten players will likely be given a few days off now before returning to the AXA Training Centre later in the week.

Even Mac Allister and Diaz, who kick off at 12am (GMT) on Wednesday morning, have a good amount of time to recover before the derby.

In fact, with neither team playing an FA Cup fixture, Liverpool and Everton asked to move Wednesday’s derby to the Tuesday.

Permission wasn’t granted, however, meaning Arsenal and Fulham have an extra day’s recovery before facing Everton and Liverpool, respectively, the following weekend.