Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool’s nightmare week of defeats to PSG and Newcastle has shown the need to sign two first-choice attackers in the summer.

In the space of six days, the Reds both exited the Champions League and lost the final of the Carabao Cup, with their season now likely to ‘only’ end with the Premier League title.

Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Newcastle at Wembley was the first time Mohamed Salah had failed to attempt a shot or create a chance when playing 90 or more minutes since joining Liverpool in 2017.

And while the Egyptian has been criticised for a pair of flat performances against PSG and Newcastle, Carragher believes the issues lie elsewhere.

During Sky Sports’ post-match coverage of the Carabao Cup final, the former Liverpool centre-back explained the need for two new arrivals in attack.

“I think what this last week has done is probably shone a light on where Liverpool still need to improve. I think the lack of pace in the team is glaring in the attack,” Carragher said.

“I almost feel a little bit sorry for Mo Salah, because he’s taken a little bit of criticism after the two Paris Saint-Germain games.

“He was up against possibly the best left-back in the world in [Nuno] Mendes who was fantastic. He didn’t do too much – he wasn’t great today [either].

“But he doesn’t get help off the other attackers. This is not like it was under Jurgen Klopp where Mane could bail them out or Firmino.

“The other attackers Liverpool have got are good players, they’re not great players, and they’ve relied on him so much.

“So I don’t want to see too much criticism for Mo Salah over this last week.

“What it’s shone a light on is that Liverpool need to go and buy two attackers, not as squad players, possibly to play alongside Mo Salah – hopefully – for next season.

“I think that’s what’s happened in the last week.

“I’ve been excited thinking it looks like Liverpool are going to win the league and there’s still lots to improve.

“I’m not just saying this on the back of the team losing, but I still think there’s a lot of areas for Liverpool to improve and I think they will in the summer.”

There could well be considerable changes to Liverpool’s attacking ranks in the summer, with question marks over the futures of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa.

Salah is also yet to agree a new contract and as it stands will depart on a free transfer on July 1, which leaves only Cody Gakpo assured of his place in the squad.

As he continued his analysis Carragher pointed to Slot’s reluctance to start squad players such as Chiesa, Harvey Elliott and Wataru Endo as a key factor behind Liverpool failing in these cup competitions.

“I think a big thing this season that’s stood out, and it’s probably come back to bite him on the backside a little bit today, the manager, he doesn’t change the team,” he continued.

“We’re getting used to the manager, we don’t know if this is his way that he’s always done, that he just picks his best team.

“It’s probably put Liverpool in a great position to win the league title [but] it also shows you that they’re almost running out of steam and legs.

“The fact that he’s very reticent to change the team or give [chances to] some players who don’t normally play week win, week out, meant he’s still almost played his best team against Southampton, one of the worst teams we’ve seen in the Premier League.

“He still felt ‘I can’t take the risk’ in terms of maybe bringing players off the bench to play in this game.

“That’s something [important] I think going forward in terms of improving the squad so he can actually change players.

“Gravenberch, who looked tired today, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, he never changes that midfield really.

“And that’s something he’s probably got to learn next season, he’s got to probably trust his squad a little bit more if they want to go further in the Champions League.

“But that will come with better players in his squad.”

Liverpool are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window, particularly if any of Salah, Virgil van Dijk or Trent Alexander-Arnold depart on the expiry of their contracts.

But while a new centre-back, left-back and likely another defensive midfielder will be required, the misfiring displays of Diaz, Jota and Nunez show that a new No. 9 may be the real priority.