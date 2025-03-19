Liverpool transfer links are never in short supply though interest in RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko continues to be reported ahead of an anticipated overhaul in the summer.

In December, it was reported by the Athletic that Liverpool “expressed interest” in signing the 21-year-old striker last summer, among other Premier League clubs.

Sesko opted to remain at Leipzig and has since scored 17 goals and contributed six assists from 36 appearances, he stayed to continue his development after joining from sister club Red Bull Salzburg in 2023.

The exciting but developing forward is regarded as a highly promising talent and Liverpool journalist David Lynch has told Anfield Index Sesko is “100 percent a player that Liverpool are watching.”

The 21-year-old “is 100 percent on the radar” but will be one of many talents the club currently have their eye on, with Lynch eager to stress Liverpool still have time to decide if he would be ready for a move to Anfield.

Sesko, who stands at 6’4″, is an aerial threat, has pace and is known for attempting the spectacular, drawing comparisons with Erling Haaland.

“My teammates at the club tell me that Haaland and I are very similar, especially in terms of speed. Most of them even tell me that I’m better than him,” Sesko once said.

As a young striker, there is still plenty of development he will need to undertake, but his 201 senior club appearances, plus 39 caps for Slovenia, will appeal to Liverpool.

“This one wouldn’t surprise me if he ended up being someone Liverpool pursued because he is definitely liked and there is a lot there to like,” Lynch further explained.

The Slovenia international is contracted at Leipzig until 2029 but there is reportedly an agreement between parties that he would be allowed to leave for the right compensation.

Who is Benjamin Sesko?

Sesko signed professional terms with Red Bull Salzburg in 2019 at the age of just 16, but initially joined sister club Liefering on loan for two seasons.

There he scored 22 times in 44 appearances before graduating back to Salzburg in 2021/22, 29 goals and 11 assists followed over two seasons before his progression continued to Leipzig.

He needed time to adapt along his journey but there is no doubt he would add a strong physical presence to any forward line, and his potential will be exciting to the likes of Liverpool.

“Benjamin Sesko is among the game’s top young talents and has enormous potential to become a top player,” said Leipzig technical director Christopher Vivell.

“He has all the qualities to do that. He’s extremely quick, has a great jump on him and is strong in the air. Benjamin is a real goalscorer, who despite his 1.95m (6’4″) is mobile and technically strong.”

Whether Arne Slot wants a project player remains to be seen as he has continually stressed the level required to join the current squad, but it is evident Sesko will be an option this summer.