Liverpool have held new contract talks with Conor Bradley as his status in Arne Slot‘s side continues to rise, with the club eager to reward him with a new long-term deal.

The 21-year-old established himself as the deputy to Trent Alexander-Arnold last season and has gone from strength to strength after settling into the first team.

He is one of 10 senior players contracted until 2027, and the Echo‘s Ian Doyle has now reported that “negotiations continue” between Bradley, his representatives and the club over an improved deal.

Bradley last put pen to paper on a contract with the club in late 2023 but his status has changed significantly since then as he only had six appearances at the time.

The Northern Ireland international now has 50 club appearances and finds himself increasingly under the spotlight with significant doubt over Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s future at Anfield.

The Echo cite the uncertainty over Liverpool’s No. 66 for the club being “keen” to tie Bradley down for the long-term.

Liverpool’s issue, however, is that Bradley may also want to wait and see what happens with Alexander-Arnold, as well as Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah – with no progress yet made.

• READ: LFC contract expiry dates – 3 more big deals up in 2026

Ibrahima Konate previously confirmed he had been offered a new deal but was coy on any details beyond that, saying: “We will see what will happen.”

With a total of 16 current players out of contract by 2027, Liverpool have a significant job on their hands to manage their squad for the short and medium term.

Indeed, only Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Nunez, Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo, Ryan Gravenberch and Federico Chiesa are contracted beyond 2027.

And with Nunez widely expected to leave the club this summer, it means only five of the current first-team squad would have deals beyond two years.

All eyes will be firmly on the current out-of-contract trio and while the club will be offering assurances, you could not fault any player for waiting to see how the cards fall.

As for Bradley, a new deal is certainly a reward for his status in the side as he had not yet made his Premier League bow before signing his most recent deal – now he is on course for a winner’s medal.