Liverpool’s return to action is drawing ever closer but new injury concerns arose during the international break, adding to the existing absentees. Here’s the latest on the Reds’ squad.

The manner in which Liverpool signed off ahead of the international break has made the wait between games feel like an eternity, although some will have greatly appreciated the chance to switch off.

A return looms, however, and it all starts again with the visit of Everton on Wednesday evening – a chance for Arne Slot‘s side to move ever closer to clinching the title.

Before then, though, let’s look at the current injury list – including those who returned from the international break early.

Alisson – Concussion

Availability: Back vs. Everton

Alisson was forced off in Brazil’s first game after a collision with Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez, seeing him quickly sent home after suffering a suspected concussion.

The No. 1 is back on Merseyside and told supporters “I’m fine” in an update on social media, with the club given the responsibility to assess his ability to return to play.

It will have been nearly two weeks between his head knock and the derby and thus he will be expected to line up at Anfield.

Ryan Gravenberch – Fitness issue

Availability: Back vs. Everton

Gravenberch pulled out of duty with the Netherlands after only a couple of days, with the Carabao Cup final cited as the origin of his fitness issue.

He returned to Liverpool and since then BBC Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella has reported that the Dutchman’s exit from international duty was only a precaution and he is not expected to miss any of the run-in.

If there is indeed no injury, it will have been a welcome boost for Gravenberch to use the break as a chance to rest and recover having looked increasingly fatigued of late.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – Ankle

Availability: Mid-late April

Alexander-Arnold hurt his ankle late against PSG but, thankfully, initial scans showed no serious damage.

His season is not considered over and he is reportedly ‘hopeful’ of marking a return in a matter of weeks, with that likely to fall in mid-late April.

If that is to be the case, the vice-captain could be eyeing a return against either Leicester (April 20) or Tottenham (April 27).

Conor Bradley – Hamstring

Availability: Expected in late April

Bradley has missed the last six games with a hamstring injury and his return does not look imminent.

During the break, Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill suggested the right-back’s realistic return timeline is towards the end of the season, which is far from ideal.

Having missed eight games earlier in the season with a previous hamstring injury, Liverpool will be keen to take their time with the 21-year-old so as to not increase his risk of another setback.

Joe Gomez – Hamstring

Availability: Early-mid May

Another cruel injury forced Gomez into surgery in late February to correct a hamstring issue, with the defender not expected to play a big part in the rest of the season.

He is on course to return before the campaign concludes, with Slot insisting his season is not over, but it would be a surprise to see any risks taken with his health.

Tyler Morton – Shoulder

Availability: Unlikely to return this season

Morton underwent successful shoulder surgery in early February and the expectation is he will be sidelined for at least three months, ruling him out of the rest of the season.

He sustained the injury in December and both parties agreed it would be best to correct the issue to boast a clean bill of health ahead of an expected move in the summer.