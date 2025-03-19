Trent Alexander-Arnold is sidelined with an ankle injury and a new update has been offered on his return timeline, which is described as ‘hopeful’.

Alexander-Arnold looked distraught after his ankle injury against Paris Saint-Germain last week, but initial scans showed no serious damage.

His return will not be quick but the Mail‘s Lewis Steele has reported that the right-back “is hoping to play again at some point in April” with his season not considered over.

Liverpool’s exit from the Champions League ensures only nine games remain in the 2024/25 season, which could yet be the No. 66’s last at the club with a contract still not signed.

Steele noted that there is “no definite timescale” on when Alexander-Arnold will be passed fit but that the player is “hopeful” the injury is “a matter of weeks” rather than months.

Liverpool’s remaining fixtures:

Arne Slot‘s side do not resume their title fight until April 2, against Everton at Anfield, and they will then play their eight remaining games over seven weeks.

With the season not concluding until May 25, Alexander-Arnold would have to undergo a recovery of more than 10 weeks if he is not to feature again this season, which is unlikely.

Slot even said ahead of the Carabao Cup final that “we do expect him back before the end of the season,” and a mid-April return could see him available against either Leicester (April 20) or Tottenham (April 27).

The 26-year-old’s absence was obvious as Liverpool struggled to create and pass their way through Newcastle at Wembley, with Jarell Quansah stepping up in his and Conor Bradley‘s absence.

With Bradley also not expected to make a swift return after the international break, Slot will need to likely continue with Quansah or turn to a more unorthodox option such as Curtis Jones at right-back.

In other injury news, Harvey Elliott allayed any fears of an injury stemming from a reckless challenge from Joelinton by reporting for training for England under-21s on Wednesday.