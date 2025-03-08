Arne Slot has made three changes to his Liverpool starting lineup for the visit of Southampton, with Curtis Jones among those to come in after the win over PSG.

Given the efforts made in Paris in midweek it is no surprise that Slot has rotated his side for a clash with relegation candidates three days later.

Alisson is one of those who has kept his place, however, hoping to build on a perfect display at the Parc des Princes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas make up the back line.

Ryan Gravenberch starts in the No. 6 role, with Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai more advanced.

Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez comprise the front line.

That keeps the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa in reserve on Slot’s substitutes’ bench.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Quansah, Robertson, Endo, Mac Allister, McConnell, Elliott, Chiesa, Jota

Southampton: Ramsdale; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Manning; Smallbone, Gronbaek, Ugochukwu; Dibling, Fernandes, Sulemana

Substitutes: McCarthy, Stephens, Bella-Kotchap, Sugawara, Welington, Aribo, Lallana, Archer, Onuachu

Liverpool go into their 3pm kickoff knowing they need a maximum of seven wins from their final 10 games to clinch the Premier League title.

Their opponents have won two of their last 20 games, those coming against Championship side Swansea in the FA Cup and relegation rivals Ipswich in the league.

On this day…a strange record!

Liverpool have played 22 times on March 8, winning last in 2008 when they beat Newcastle 3-0 at Anfield.

James Milner, Michael Owen and Jose Enrique were all in the Magpies’ lineup that day.

Liverpool have not scored in three outings on this date since.

The Reds, however, have won 11 consecutive home league fixtures against newly promoted sides, scoring 38 goals and conceding eight since a 1-0 loss to Fulham in March 2021.