The first trophy of the season is up for grabs as Liverpool finally meet a different opponent at Wembley, with Newcastle in the way of early silverware.

Liverpool vs. Newcastle

Carabao Cup Final | Wembley Stadium

March 16, 2025 | 4.30pm (GMT)

After the disappointment of Tuesday’s Champions League exit, there is no better balm than a trip to Wembley to battle for the first trophy of the season.

Liverpool are defending their crown against a Newcastle side who secured their place by convincingly beating Arsenal in the semi-final, and there would be nothing better than ending Sunday on a high.

The Reds are on the way to Anfield South and here is all you need to know!

1. Title defence vs. trophy drought

Liverpool and Newcastle head into this final with two contrasting histories regarding silverware.

While the Reds are defending their crown, the Magpies are bidding to end a 70-year wait for a major trophy after winning the FA Cup in 1955 – in that time, Liverpool have won 46 major pieces of silverware.

The pressure is different for both clubs heading into Sunday’s showpiece, with Liverpool shouldering expectation while Eddie Howe’s side contest what they have coined their “World Cup.”

2. Good news and bad news on Liverpool injuries

Do you want the good news or bad news first?

We’ll start with the latter and end on a good note, and that means delivering the news that Trent Alexander-Arnold will take no part in the final for the second season running.

“He’s still to be assessed for how long it’s going to take. We do expect him back before the end of the season,” Slot said of his vice-captain on Friday.

That blow, however, was softened by the positive update on Ibrahima Konate after he also hobbled off the pitch against PSG, with the Frenchman able to take part in training as normal on Friday.

Liverpool are still without Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton.

3. Newcastle missing key players

Newcastle‘s preparations for Wembley have not been smooth, result-wise or with player availability.

Anthony Gordon misses out due to suspension after being sent off in his side’s FA Cup exit at the start of this month, while left-back Lewis Hall (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Howe will also be unable to call on first-choice centre-back Sven Botman after he underwent surgery on a persistent knee injury. Three starters all sidelined.

Since securing their place in the final after knocking Arsenal out, Newcastle have won three and lost three in all competitions – including a 2-0 defeat at Anfield last month.

Possible Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Barnes, Isak

4. Back to Anfield South!

This is the fifth trip to Wembley in four seasons and the 45th overall for the club – Liverpool have won 23 of their trips south and lost 15.

Having won the previous four, Liverpool could win for a fifth successive time at Wembley for the first time ever – we would certainly enjoy that!

Sunday is the club’s 15th appearance in the League Cup final, a competition they have already won a record 10 times and last defended in 1984 when they won their fourth in a row.

We have some incredible days in this competition, it was the last Jurgen Klopp ever won and it would be poetic for it to be Slot’s first. Time to make it happen.

5. How will Liverpool lineup at Wembley?

Alisson or Caoimhin Kelleher? That is the big question as the majority of Liverpool’s lineup picks itself, even with a couple of injury concerns.

This competition has seen Slot turn to both, with Alisson‘s early season injury ruling him out before appearing once in the semi-final, while Kelleher has three outings and you expect is in line for another.

Jarell Quansah is the likely solution at right-back and while there may be lingering fatigue from Tuesday, the five-day gap ought to see Slot name a settled lineup.

Cody Gakpo did not look fit during his late cameo and Diogo Jota‘s withdrawal after 73 minutes against PSG puts him in a good position to start.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Quansah, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

6. Slot makes it clear he wants Virgil van Dijk to stay

Speaking ahead of his first final at the club, Slot made it clear that he wants his captain to remain at the club amid the frustrating contract impasse:

“I don’t know what’s happening next season as well, in terms of results. But that’s not what you mean. “The only thing I know is that I want Virgil to be here next season and all the rest is talks about contracts, and that’s not what I do over here. “Interesting way of asking things [if it affects plans for next season]. No it doesn’t, not for me.”

7. Slot’s first final for Liverpool

At the first opportunity, Slot has led his side to a final and history beckons if his side get over the line.

If Virgil van Dijk lifts the trophy, it would see Slot become the first Liverpool manager since Joe Fagan in 1984 to win the League Cup in his first season in charge.

Fagan went on to lift a treble, adding the league title and European Cup, and while that is no longer possible for the Dutchman, two major titles would still be an incredible achievement.

8. This is Liverpool’s last match in 17 days

Yes, that is right. There are 17 days between the last whistle at Wembley and the sound of the first the next time Liverpool are in action.

With an international break immediately following Sunday’s match, the Reds are next back in action against Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday, April 2.

Domestic football resumes over the weekend of March 29/30, but it is an FA Cup-only round and Liverpool’s early exit at Plymouth means we have a longer break to endure.

Let’s hope the Reds give us plenty to celebrate while they are away!

9. Referee: John Brooks

John Brooks has been given the responsibility to referee the Carabao Cup final, an official Slot has not exactly taken a liking to after his yellow card against Chelsea earlier this season.

The win over Chelsea in October was the last time Brooks oversaw a Liverpool match. In total, he has been the referee seven times for the Reds, who have won four and lost two.

Newcastle have won six and lost three when Brooks has been in charge and, of course, saw Virgil van Dijk receive a red card during this fixture in August 2023.

Eddie Smart and Nick Greenhalgh are his assistants at Wembley, while the fourth official is Darren England. Stuart Attwell is lead VAR.

10. How to follow the final with TIA!

The Carabao Cup final will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and ITV 1 in the UK, coverage on both channels gets underway at 3.30pm ahead of the 4.30pm (GMT) start.

To Anfield South we go. Into these, Reds!