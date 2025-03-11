Liverpool vs. PSG live updates – latest score, teams and more

Liverpool lead Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 going into their Champions League last-16 second leg clash – we’re live to bring you the latest on a huge night at Anfield.
Liverpool vs. PSG
Champions League Last 16, Second Leg | Anfield
March 11, 2025 | 8pm (GMT)
Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Istvan Kovacs (ROM).
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota
Subs: Kelleher, Jaros, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, McConnell, Jones, Elliott, Chiesa, Gakpo, Nunez
PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Neves, Ruiz; Kvaratskhelia, Barcola, Dembele
Subs: Safonov, Tenas, Kimpembe, Beraldo, Hernandez, Zaire-Emery, Doue, Mayulu, Mbaya, Lee, Ramos
Liveblog
