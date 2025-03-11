➔ SUPPORT US
PARIS, FRANCE - Wednesday, March 5, 2025: Liverpool's Diogo Jota (L) and Paris Saint-Germain's Vítor Machado Ferreira 'Vitinha' during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool FC at the Parc des Princes. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool vs. PSG live updates – latest score, teams and more

Liverpool lead Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 going into their Champions League last-16 second leg clash – we’re live to bring you the latest on a huge night at Anfield.

Liverpool vs. PSG

Champions League Last 16, Second Leg | Anfield
March 11, 2025 | 8pm (GMT)

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Istvan Kovacs (ROM).

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by messaging in the comments below.

Read our match preview here

Watch Arne Slot’s pre-match press conference here

For live streams, click here

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Jaros, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, McConnell, Jones, Elliott, Chiesa, Gakpo, Nunez

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Neves, Ruiz; Kvaratskhelia, Barcola, Dembele

Subs: Safonov, Tenas, Kimpembe, Beraldo, Hernandez, Zaire-Emery, Doue, Mayulu, Mbaya, Lee, Ramos

Liveblog

Our coverage updates automatically below:

