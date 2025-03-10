Liverpool host Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday, in what could be the latest in a long list of Anfield thrillers.

Liverpool vs. PSG

Champions League Last 16, second leg | Anfield

March 11, 2025 | 8pm (GMT)

The Reds were comfortably outplayed by the Ligue 1 champions last Wednesday, somehow leaving the Parc des Princes with a 1-0 win.

Harvey Elliott‘s late goal proved to be the difference between the two sides, but there is still a huge amount of work to do for Liverpool.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of one of the biggest games of the season.

1. A nervy night awaits

As mentioned, Liverpool were fortunate to win in Paris last week and Arne Slot will know the job is far from done.

PSG caused the Reds endless problems, with Alisson‘s remarkable performance arguably keeping them in the Champions League with nine crucial saves.

Tuesday’s meeting has the feel of a special and nervy night – the kind of European evenings that only happen in the spring under the Anfield lights.

Liverpool are the favourites to reach the quarter-finals, but if they don’t raise their game, they could bow out. The winner will meet either Aston Villa or Club Brugge in the next round.

2. PSG prepare for Anfield in style

PSG continued their march towards another Ligue 1 title on Saturday, winning 4-1 away to Rennes.

Luis Enrique made eight changes to the team that lost to Liverpool, with key figures such as Ousmane Dembele and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia on the bench.

Dembele did come on and score twice, however, with Bradley Barcola and Goncalo Ramos also finding the net.

PSG have now won 20 and drawn five of their 25 league games this season, highlighting the threat they pose to Liverpool’s Champions League hopes.

3. Who’s missing for Liverpool?

Liverpool have been boosted by the return of Cody Gakpo, who Slot confirmed will be named in the matchday squad after training on Monday.

The Dutchman hasn’t played since the 2-0 win over Newcastle after aggravating his previous ankle injury.

Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton are longer-term absentees, but there are no new issues after the 3-1 win at home to Southampton.

4. Possible Liverpool XI

Slot doesn’t have too many selection headaches ahead of Tuesday’s much-anticipated game.

Alisson and the defence picks itself, while Kostas Tsimikas didn’t do enough against the Saints to justify keeping his place over Andy Robertson.

Alexis Mac Allister will return to the midfield, and despite a strong cameo in the first leg, Curtis Jones should be the man to make way.

In attack, Darwin Nunez‘s effective performance over the weekend means he is pushing to lead the line over Diogo Jota.

It would be a surprise if Gakpo was thrown straight back in, with Luis Diaz taking up a left-sided role.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

5. Will PSG field the same team?

PSG didn’t pick up any injuries at Rennes, so Enrique could name the same side that lost to Liverpool having confirmed an unchanged 22-man squad for the second leg.

They looked like such an impressive outfit in the first leg, regardless of the eventual result, with elite quality all over the pitch.

The midfield of Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha and Joao Neves has the quality to outplay Liverpool’s brilliant trio in the middle, while Dembele, Kvaratskhelia and Barcola are a potent front-three.

Likely PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Barcola.

6. Slot: ‘We have something to prove’

Speaking to the media on Monday evening, Slot was insistent that Liverpool were not poor in Paris and it was a case of PSG playing “tremendously well,” but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to see improvements:

“I wasn’t surprised at all by their performance, they’ve impressed me a lot. Before we played that game, I watched many games of theirs because we had a bit more time than normal. “I was really impressed by the intensity, team cohesion and the rotation in the midfield – they are such a complete team. “Some people said we were poor, I don’t agree. I think they played tremendously well and I don’t think we faced a team this season that combined that much quality with intensity. “I do think we can do better. I’m not saying we played poorly or not good at all, but we are a better team than we were last week and that’s something we have to prove with the help of our fans.”

7. Previous PSG meetings at Anfield

This is only the third time PSG have played a competitive match at Anfield, which may surprise some.

The first came back in 1997 and, although Liverpool won 2-0 on the night, it was the French side who progressed 3-2 on aggregate in their Cup Winners’ Cup semi-final tie.

In 2018, the Reds won 3-2 in the Champions League group stage, with Roberto Firmino scoring a stoppage-time winner.

8. Did you know?

In Dembele, Liverpool will be coming up against one of Europe’s best attacking players.

The Frenchman was devastating in the first leg and his double against Rennes means he now has 20 Ligue 1 goals this season.

Dembele has also found the net six times in the Champions League, bagging six assists in all competitions, too, and he is a key figure at Anfield.

If Liverpool keep him quiet, it will go a long way towards them booking a place in the quarter-finals.

9. Kovacs in the middle

Istvan Kovacs has been confirmed as the referee on Tuesday, with the Romanian needing a big performance in what promises to be a high-octane match.

We hope his fitness levels are good, given the likely pace of play!

Kovacs was in charge of Liverpool’s 5-2 defeat at home to Real Madrid in 2023, as well as PSG’s home 4-1 victory over Barcelona last season.

Let’s hope that isn’t a negative omen for the Reds as Liverpool also have five players at risk of suspension for the first leg of the quarter-final should Slot’s side progress.

10. Follow the match with TIA

Liverpool vs. PSG is live on Amazon Prime, with kickoff at 8pm (GMT) and coverage starting from 6.30pm.

This means no Rio Ferdinand on commentary if you happened to be unfortunate enough to watch the first leg on TNT Sports!

This Is Anfield‘s matchday live blog will be available from 7.15pm, with Henry Jackson nervously talking you through the action.

Come on you Reds!