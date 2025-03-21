Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo were both in the goals on a busy night for Liverpool’s internationals, with Andy Robertson putting Kostas Tsimikas in his place.

Thursday saw the start of Liverpool’s senior internationals for the March break and it was a productive evening for both Diaz and Gakpo.

Diaz netted Colombia’s equaliser in a back-and-forth first half against Brazil, finding the bottom corner with an excellent finish to cancel out Raphinha’s opener.

Unfortunately for the winger, who played the full 90 minutes, it ended in defeat as Vinicius Jr. scored at the death to seal a 2-1 win for Brazil.

Alisson started for Brazil but was forced off midway through the second half after a clash of heads with Colombia centre-back Davinson Sanchez.

Gakpo was another who found the back of the net, with his powerful effort making it 1-1 in Rotterdam as the Netherlands went on to draw 2-2 with Spain.

Both Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk played 90 minutes in a game that saw Liverpool left-back target Jorrel Hato sent off after losing a 50-50 with Robin Le Normand.

“I have no idea whether it was red, but it is a shame for Jorrel,” Van Dijk, also captain for the Netherlands, told ESPN after the game.

“He played a good match, apart from that mistake. He had it all together.

“These are learning moments, I told him that too. He is a great talent and this is also part of it.”

A canny be sure exactly what Robertson is shouting at Tsimikas, but it includes "…because am thr fuckin captain…" ???????? pic.twitter.com/sxUhtrfJ32 — Fitzy (@Fitzy__07) March 20, 2025

Two Liverpool players faced off in the UEFA Nations League as Tsimikas‘ Greece hosted Robertson‘s Scotland, in a clash of the left-backs.

It resulted in a 1-0 win for Scotland, with Scott McTominay’s penalty enough to clinch the victory, and Robertson went viral after appearing to tell Tsimikas “I’m the f***ing captain” after being asked why he was speaking to the referee.

Elsewhere in the UEFA Nations League, Ibrahima Konate was subbed at half-time in France’s disappointing 2-0 loss to Croatia, with claims the defender had picked up a knock.

That is as yet unconfirmed, with it speculated that his withdrawal was performance-based having given away an early penalty.

Dominik Szoboszlai played the full 90 minutes for Hungary in their 3-1 loss to Turkiye, with no player creating more chances on the night (five), according to FotMob.

Caoimhin Kelleher and Giorgi Mamardashvili started in goal for the Republic of Ireland and Georgia respectively, with Mamardashvili assisting in a 3-0 win over Armenia.

Diogo Jota was an unused substitute as Portugal won 2-1 away to Denmark, while youngster Josh Sonni-Lambie made his England U18s debut in a 2-2 draw with Czechia.