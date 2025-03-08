After Liverpool beat Southampton 3-1, Mo Salah revealed how Arne Slot laid into the players at half time when they were trailing at Anfield.

Liverpool ran out relatively comfortable winners in the end on Saturday. However, the game against 20th-place Southampton wasn’t without its difficulties.

Ivan Juric’s team took the lead just before the break, as Will Smallbone capitalised on a rare mix-up between Alisson and Van Dijk.

While the Reds had 75 percent possession in the first half, they failed to create clear-cut chances, leaving Slot frustrated with his team’s performance.

Asked what the coach said at half time, Salah told PL Productions: “[It was] a bit of frustration. The manager was gone. His head was like going for us, but it’s something you need sometimes because I think first half, the game was sloppy.

“We just were slow and just taking our time, then last minute, they managed to [score before half time].

“But we are now more experienced, we can manage that situation and I’m glad that we did.”

This matched up with what the coach himself recounted.

“I didn’t give them compliments at half time, I can tell you,” Slot explained.

“I don’t think I was wrong this time if I said at half time that energy levels were far, far, far too low, and that is what I had to change and that’s why we made three substitutions.”

Performance of champions

With Harvey Elliott, Andy Robertson and Alexis Mac Allister coming on for Curtis Jones, Kostas Tsimikas and Dominik Szoboszlai, Liverpool were much improved after the break.

Darwin Nunez prodded home the equaliser in the 51st minute before winning the penalty, three minutes later, to set up Salah for his first of the afternoon.

The Egyptian commented on Nunez’s importance, saying: “He’s a very important player for us. I’m always there talking to him because his head’s sometimes gone, but it’s very important.

“We need him and you saw him also last game against PSG, he was very important also when he came in [to] make a difference. So yeah, good for him.”

Late on, Salah scored again from the spot to seal a type of victory that he believes is a sign Liverpool will win the league.

“It was a tough game. They had a good game plan. It worked well first half for them but I’m glad that we managed to come back in the second half and win the game,” the No. 11 added.

“I don’t think we played good today, I don’t think.

“Maybe second half, we played a bit better but, first half, we didn’t play well at all. But if you want to win the Champions League or the Premier League, you have to win that kind of game.”