➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Carabao Cup Final 2025 Programme
CARABAO CUP FINAL

MATCHDAY PROGRAMME

SHOP NOW
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 25, 2024: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Harvey Elliott has fans calling for more as subs “changed the game” again

After scoring against PSG, Harvey Elliott once again made a brilliant impact from the bench as Liverpool came from behind to beat Southampton 3-1.

Despite Southampton taking the lead in the first half, Liverpool ultimately managed victory in relatively comfortable fashion at Anfield.

That was in part thanks to Elliott who, for the second time in four days, had a significant effect on Liverpool as a substitute.

Arne Slot made three changes at half time, with Andy Robertson and Alexis Mac Allister also coming on as Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai made way.

With Elliott featuring very little this season in comparison to previous years, Liverpool fans online have been reminded of the 21-year-old’s talents and are urging Slot to use him less fleetingly.

“When Harvey Elliott came on at half time he made a difference. Great comeback from the team.”

Paul Smillie on Facebook

“It wasn’t a classic performance but a major three points. Darwin, who knows what the future holds but he can be a handful. Elliott or Jones, top PL team starters? Elliott shows a lot more urgency than Jones.”

John Gardner on Facebook

After his dramatic winner against PSG, Elliott spoke of his ‘anger’ at not getting more minutes since Slot’s arrival.

Crucially, though, he added that he still has “hunger” to prove his worth to the Dutchman and push Liverpool on.

His last two performances have shown that Elliott is very much up for the fight and he has no intention of quitting the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp said that not using Elliott more was one of his biggest regrets. Hopefully, Slot doesn’t look back and think similarly.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025