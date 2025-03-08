After scoring against PSG, Harvey Elliott once again made a brilliant impact from the bench as Liverpool came from behind to beat Southampton 3-1.

Despite Southampton taking the lead in the first half, Liverpool ultimately managed victory in relatively comfortable fashion at Anfield.

That was in part thanks to Elliott who, for the second time in four days, had a significant effect on Liverpool as a substitute.

Arne Slot made three changes at half time, with Andy Robertson and Alexis Mac Allister also coming on as Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai made way.

With Elliott featuring very little this season in comparison to previous years, Liverpool fans online have been reminded of the 21-year-old’s talents and are urging Slot to use him less fleetingly.

Elliott hasn’t played much under Slot, but you can tell that he’s a clever football player when he’s on the pitch. Really hope he stays at the club as he loves LFC, seems very humble and down to earth – and always gives his all. You can’t underestimate that. — Kristian Andersson? (@KrisAndersson86) March 8, 2025

Elliott has been very diligent in his defensive duties getting back, pressing, covering other players. — Red (@TaintlessRed) March 8, 2025

“When Harvey Elliott came on at half time he made a difference. Great comeback from the team.” – Paul Smillie on Facebook

Harvey Elliott has changed the tempo of this game. — BEN (@SMXLFC) March 8, 2025

Harvey Elliott, Robbo & Macca all great btw. Much needed intensity to replace three that were far too passive first half — Jay (@Jay82_LFC) March 8, 2025

Harvey Elliott has been absolutely boss since stepping on the pitch today. Helped turn the tide. — Andrew Corns (@AndrewCorns13) March 8, 2025

“It wasn’t a classic performance but a major three points. Darwin, who knows what the future holds but he can be a handful. Elliott or Jones, top PL team starters? Elliott shows a lot more urgency than Jones.” – John Gardner on Facebook

Klopp admitted his mistake last year was not using Elliott enough in the run in, now’s the perfect time to use Harvey — Paulo ?? (@PauloP060802) March 8, 2025

Yeah he really needs to trust his squad a bit more. Endo and Elliott are completely fine against teams like Southampton — Wolfy (@wolfymoore) March 8, 2025

Elliott is simply too much of a fun footballer to watch to be left on the fringes by the manager. Slot needs to take this into account more than anything. Everything Elliott does is always, always looking to see how a goal can happen. Nothing else on his mind. — @mubzy.bsky.social on bluesky (@bigfanofLFC) March 8, 2025

Once again, Harvey Elliott's introduction brought a sense of calm and control to the game. Fantastic player. Easy to forget he's still only 21. https://t.co/3w5uHj5ClJ — Mark Jepson (@markjepson) March 8, 2025

#LIVSOU We started sloppy in the first half and were punished with a shock lead by Southampton, but the substitution of Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott changed the game for us in the second half — Burgers (@SerikiDaniel) March 8, 2025

I hope these past 2 matches have reminded Slot that Harvey Elliott is a really damn good impact sub. He's been just rotting on the bench far too much since getting healthy, while our starting midfield 3 are all looking like they've already been run into the ground. — Seba Le DOOP – #SellSugarmanSell #SugermanOut (@Call_Me_ZoomE) March 8, 2025

Harvey Elliott is the fresh blood in Liverpool veins He changes the momentum of the game in a second he comes to the pitch. What a player, we should not let him go anywhere — LIVERBIRD?? (@Here_Is_Mohamad) March 8, 2025

After his dramatic winner against PSG, Elliott spoke of his ‘anger’ at not getting more minutes since Slot’s arrival.

Crucially, though, he added that he still has “hunger” to prove his worth to the Dutchman and push Liverpool on.

His last two performances have shown that Elliott is very much up for the fight and he has no intention of quitting the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp said that not using Elliott more was one of his biggest regrets. Hopefully, Slot doesn’t look back and think similarly.