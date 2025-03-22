Mohamed Salah scored in a return to form for Egypt, but Darwin Nunez toiled in Uruguay’s 1-0 defeat to Alexis Mac Allister‘s Argentina.

Liverpool’s international players are off representing their countries, enjoying varying degrees of success.

Salah’s form has been under scrutiny of late, following ineffective performances against Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle.

He found the net in Egypt’s 2-0 victory over Ethiopia, however, opening the scoring and captaining his nation to victory, also registering an assist.

It edged Egypt another step closer to 2026 World Cup qualification, in what could be Salah’s final appearance in the tournament.

He would be 34 at that point, although his incredible dedication means he may still be playing at the top level at 38.

Mohamed Salah goal for Egypt. ???? pic.twitter.com/3vK00972XO — Samuel (@SamueILFC) March 21, 2025

Meanwhile, Mac Allister faced Nunez in Argentina’s trip to Uruguay, in what remains one of South America’s biggest grudge matches.

It was the world champions who prevailed in the World Cup qualifier, with Thiago Almada’s goal sealing a 1-0 victory.

Mac Allister started for Argentina, having become such a key part of their midfield, playing 80 minutes.

Nunez led the line for Uruguay but struggled to have an impact, not having a single touch in the opposition box, per FotMob.

The 25-year-old also failed to have a shot before being replaced midway through the second half, as his patchy form continues.

Next up for Mac Allister and Argentina is a mouthwatering clash with Brazil on Wednesday, but he won’t be coming up against Alisson.

The 32-year-old has returned to Liverpool for treatment, following a nasty head injury in the 2-1 win over Luis Diaz‘s Colombia.

Alisson has confirmed that he is “fine,” though, amid doubts about him missing a chunk of the Reds’ Premier League title run-in.

Elsewhere, Curtis Jones started for England in Thomas Tuchel’s first game in charge, producing an accomplished display in the Three Lions’ 2-0 win at home to Albania on Friday evening.