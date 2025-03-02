Mohamed Salah‘s place in history is undeniable, having broken countless records at Liverpool, and he has now moved into the club’s post-war top three.

It seems that every game that goes by, Salah breaks another record, whether that is for Liverpool, the competition he is playing in or footballing history.

That is known to fuel the Egyptian in his drive to stay at the top into his 30s, and that will hopefully convince the club he is worth a new long-term contract on a salary he deserves.

Having arrived with a point to prove in 2017, Salah is now among the very best to ever represent Liverpool – and that shows with a new statistic.

Salah’s assist in the 2-0 win over Newcastle was his 350th goal involvement for Liverpool, which is behind only Ian Rush (429) and Billy Liddell (360) in the club’s post-war history.

His goal and assist against Man City a week ago saw Salah overtake Roger Hunt (348), with Kenny Dalglish (344) taking the final spot in the top five.

It should be noted that, per LFCHistory, these are only based on post-war records, with one notable absentee being Liverpool’s fourth all-time top goalscorer Gordon Hodgson.

Hodgson’s goals alone – level with Salah’s current tally of 241 – would place him above Fowler, St John and Owen in the top 10.

But with reliable accounts prior to the 1945/46 season harder to come by it serves as a valuable measure of Salah’s remarkable consistency over the past eight campaigns.

Twenty-one others have recorded 100 or more goals and assists for Liverpool since then, including one other current player in Trent Alexander-Arnold (108).

Salah is sixth in the list of Liverpool’s post-war assist-makers, with 109, behind only Dalglish (172), Gerrard (145), Liddell (132), Ian Callaghan (130) and Alan A’Court (111).

Dalglish (2.99) and A’Court (3.43) are the only players with a lower rate of games per assist than Salah (3.56), who is averaging the fewest minutes per goal or assist of any Liverpool player (89).

With only three more assists required to overtake A’Court it is likely that Salah breaks into the top five before the season is out.

If he does that he will also break Dalglish’s record for the most assists in a single season for Liverpool, the legendary former player and manager setting up 24 goals in the 1980/81 and 1984/85 campaigns.