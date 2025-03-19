Liverpool have only nine games remaining in the 2024/25 season and while contracts and future squad additions are heavily debated, a Premier League title remains ready to be won.

A week can change everything in football. You go from the highs of a final and possible European progression to leaving Wembley empty-handed and with no more Champions League games this season.

It leaves a bitter taste but all is not lost for Liverpool’ this season, as a 20th league title is within reach in the first campaign under Arne Slot – which cannot be understated.

With a big couple of months still ahead, there are plenty of questions swirling in the minds of Liverpool fans, and here are some of those queries.

Any sign of new contracts?

Sadly, no.

As it stands, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are still without deals keeping them at Anfield beyond the summer.

Talks have taken place with their respective representatives throughout the season but no agreements despite Van Dijk and Salah both professing a desire to stay.

The captain’s most recent comments on the subject were the most concerning yet, though, as he said: “I am sure by the end of the season there will be news.

“But what kind of news I am not sure. It’s not a one-two-three discussion and there we go.”

It is a shame this continues to taint what promises to be a memorable season.

</p> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h2>Out of Van Dijk, Trent and Salah, how many do you think will sign a new contract?</h2> <ul> <li>All 3</li> <li>None</li> <li>2 stay, 1 leaves</li> <li>1 stays, 2 leave</li> </ul> </section> <p>

When could Liverpool be crowned champions?

Irrespective of what Arsenal do, Liverpool need 16 more points from their remaining nine games to clinch the Premier League title.

That equates to five victories and one draw which, as it stands, could see them crowned champions in six games’ time against Chelsea on May 3.

This timeline could significantly shift depending on if the Gunners drop points and the Reds continue to collect wins, and vice-versa.

When would the parade take place?

Liverpool still have a job to do in the Premier League to get the title over the line, but there can be no shying away from the plans that will be in place if and when the day arrives.

The final day of the season is at Anfield against Crystal Palace on May 25, this is when a title lift would happen with a parade to follow on Monday, May 26.

Thankfully, in the UK that falls on the Spring Bank holiday and ensures the masses can attend – what a sight it will/would be! Can you tell I’m having trouble talking in absolutes?

Any early links to players for the summer?

Liverpool’s name always attracts countless rumours and links to seemingly every player under the sun, but we can handpick a few with credible reports.

Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez has been named as a “strong option” by David Ornstein, while PSG’s Nuno Mendes and Jorrel Hato have also been name-checked for the position.

Further up the pitch, Newcastle striker Alexander Isak has been linked by several journalists although he will cost upwards of £100 million – not exactly a figure favoured by FSG.

Slot will now have greater insight into the squad he inherited and the expectation is that there will be plenty of movement on the incoming and outgoing front.

When can you buy a new Adidas kit?

Liverpool recently announced their new multi-year kit deal with Adidas, but it currently only comes into effect on August 1.

As it stands, Liverpool would still be wearing Nike in the early parts of pre-season but the hope will be that a deal can be struck between the two parties for an earlier release date.

This would not only allow players to wear a new kit in pre-season and new signings to be pictured in the latest kit, but it would enable supporters to get their hands on Adidas gear a lot sooner.

Let’s hope the club can find a workaround.

Will we see Joe Gomez play again this season?

The 27-year-old has had zero luck with injury since he was forced off against West Ham at the end of last year, with his original hamstring injury keeping him sidelined for 10 games.

A re-injury early in the FA Cup trip to Plymouth required surgery at the end of February but Arne Slot has maintained that his season is not over.

Slot hinted at a three-month timeline which could see him back in mid-May, though that does not guarantee any minutes for Liverpool’s current longest-serving player with the season ending on May 25.

With doubts over his future, he will be eager to sign off on 2024/25 on a high note and with a clean bill of health.

How many awards will Mo Salah be in contention for?

Salah has been in incredible form throughout the season and ought to be the frontrunner for several awards.

They include the Premier League Player of the Season, the Golden Boot (most goals in league campaign), the Playmaker (most league assists), PFA Players’ Player of the Year, PFA Fans’ Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year.

He ought to be in the Ballon d’Or discussion for 2026 but we already know many will look to put down his chances after Liverpool’s recent missteps in the Champions League and Carabao Cup.