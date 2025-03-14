Trent Alexander-Arnold has been left out of Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad due to injury, but Jarell Quansah is one of two Liverpool players called up.

Alexander-Arnold is expected to miss an extended period with an ankle injury picked up against PSG in midweek, though initial scans suggest no serious damage.

The right-back has been ruled out of the Carabao Cup final on Sunday and also England’s World Cup qualifiers against Albania (March 21) and Latvia (March 24) later this month.

Tuchel, who named his first squad as England head coach on Friday morning, has however called up both Quansah and Curtis Jones.

England’s 26-man squad also includes Jordan Henderson, who has not been involved since March 2024, along with first-time call-ups Dan Burn and Miles Lewis-Skelly.

Marcus Rashford is another headline name having earned his place back in the England setup following a loan move to Aston Villa in January.

Quansah is yet to make his senior debut for England but was on the bench for wins over Greece and the Republic of Ireland in November and on standby for the Euros in the summer.

Meanwhile Jones started both of those games in November, scoring the third goal in a 3-0 victory over Greece on his debut.

Liverpool are yet to confirm the severity of Alexander-Arnold’s injury, but Arne Slot is expected to provide an update in his pre-match press conference at 10am on Friday, ahead of Sunday’s final against Newcastle.

England squad vs. Albania and Latvia

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Ramsdale, Henderson, Trafford

Defenders: Guehi, Colwill, Konsa, Quansah, Burn, Walker, Livramento, Lewis-Skelly, James

Midfielders: Bellingham, Palmer, Jones, Rice, Rogers, Henderson, Eze

Forwards: Kane, Rashford, Foden, Bowen, Gordon, Solanke