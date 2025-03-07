Liverpool’s kit deal with Nike was worth the fourth-most of any club in Europe in 2023/24, according to a UEFA study, and significantly higher than their base rate.

When Liverpool agreed their five-year contract with Nike in 2020, a comparatively low rate of £30 million was negotiated in a heavily incentivised deal.

The agreement included a percentage of sales for kits and other merchandise, with the club banking on their universal appeal in order to earn considerably more than that base rate.

In UEFA’s latest European Club Finance and Investment Landscape study, it was revealed that Liverpool in fact brought in £122.8 million from their deal with Nike last season.

That is the fourth-most in Europe, tied with Man United, with only Real Madrid (£164.8m), Bayern Munich (£143.8m) and Barcelona (£143.8m) ranked higher for kit and merchandising revenue.

It means Liverpool earned four times their base rate in 2023/24 and almost double that of Premier League champions Man City (£63.9m), whose earnings only rose by £1.4 million.

Arsenal (£100.9m), Tottenham (£80.8m) and Chelsea (£79.9m) made up the rest of the top five for the English top flight, with Galatasaray (£71.5m) and Paris Saint-Germain (£68.1m) also earning more than Man City.

Liverpool’s kit revenue was up £9.7 million from the previous campaign and £36.2 million more than they received five years ago during their previous deal with New Balance.

The club’s deal with Nike was worth 20 percent of their revenue in their most recent financial accounts, which is the highest in the Premier League.

Adidas could earn Liverpool even more



* Mockups of Liverpool’s home, away and third kits for 2025/26 via @lfcdzn11

Interestingly, the two top-earning clubs across Europe when it comes to kit revenue were supplied by Adidas – who Liverpool will link up with from next season.

While an official announcement is yet to be made, Liverpool are understood to have agreed a new long-term deal with Adidas beginning this summer.

It has been reported that the contract with Adidas will be worth more than £60 million a year, while it also includes a percentage of revenue from kit and merchandise sales.

Nike are set to pay out £2 million if Liverpool are successful in winning the Premier League this season, with a further £2 million if they reach the Champions League final or £4 million if they lift the trophy.

