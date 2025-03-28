The international break is finally over but we are still left to wait for Liverpool’s return to action, so why are they not playing this weekend?

There were a couple of fitness concerns from the international break but both Ryan Gravenberch and Alisson are expected to bounce back on the Reds’ return against Everton next week.

After a fortnight without Arne Slot‘s side, some will be eager to get the title run-in back underway while others may be enjoying the decrease in stress that comes with following the Reds.

Whichever side of the fence you are on, we all have to wait until Wednesday, April 2, to see Liverpool’s Premier League campaign resume at Anfield.

Why are Liverpool not playing this weekend?

The early FA Cup exit at Plymouth is the reason Liverpool are not playing this weekend.

In fact, there is no Premier League action until midweek as Saturday and Sunday are reserved exclusively for the FA Cup quarter-final ties.

As part of a six-year agreement between the Premier League and The FA, the fourth round, fifth round and quarter-final matches are played exclusively of top-flight action.

The three divisions in the EFL, however, can continue as normal over the weekend but you will have to wait until Tuesday and Wednesday for the resumption of league games.

As Liverpool could not progress beyond the fourth round of the FA Cup this season, there will have been 17 days between losing the Carabao Cup final and hosting Everton.

The squad have been given extra time off following their international exploits and will return to training later in the week ahead of Everton‘s visit.

If you are looking for a Liverpool fix this weekend, though, the women’s side host Aston Villa in the WSL on Sunday afternoon – you can watch live on LFCTV GO.

Premier League title permutations

The permutations for the title are relatively simple, Arsenal‘s maximum points haul this season is currently capped at 85 – which will lower if and when they drop points.

With Liverpool already on 70, they need 16 more points to officially clinch the title.

To break that down further, five wins and a draw would get the job done if Arsenal were to win each of their next six.

If Liverpool and the Gunners were to match results after the international break, then the Reds would win the league at Chelsea on the first weekend of May.

Both teams have the same number of home (five) and away (four) games remaining, and the difficulty of their fixtures is almost identical.

We’re not getting ahead of ourselves but Liverpool’s destiny is in their own hands.