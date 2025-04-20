Mohamed Salah is staying at Anfield for two more years and Dominik Szoboszlai has underlined why his presence in the Liverpool squad is fundamental.

Salah preceded Virgil van Dijk in extending his time at the club to 2027, a contract he signed as he “believes we can win many trophies in the next years” under Arne Slot.

It has been a huge relief to all concerned at the club that the future of two cornerstones have been resolved, taking away a lot of the frustration ahead of impending title success.

Salah’s new contract has received plenty of positive reactions and Szoboszlai is the latest teammate to be asked directly on his response to the news.

He told Sky Sports: “Well, when I found out, I wanted to tell our secrets between us! But I’m really happy that he extended his contract and he’s going to stay here two more years.

“Happy to play alongside him.”

Secrets, Dom? Do tell!

"You don't have to talk about it, he always shows it on the pitch." ? Szoboszlai reflects on the moment he found out Mo Salah was staying at Liverpool ?? pic.twitter.com/fYiO1iUdSd — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2025

The significance of the contract, however, was underlined when the Hungarian was asked about the standards Salah sets each and every day.

He added: “I think you don’t have to talk about this, he shows it all the time on the pitch.

“In the Premier League, Champions League, the cups – it doesn’t matter which game we play, he is 100 percent there.

“It happens where you have a period where you maybe don’t score, like he is now, but he set the record again with the most [league] goals and assists in one season so the numbers tell everything.”

We see plenty from Salah on the pitch but it has always been telling what his teammates say of him, with many stories over the years indicating how he has influenced the professionalism of others.

Andy Robertson recently said as much: “Everyone comes in and the most excited person they want to see is Mo. The young players and the new players.

“They then see how much he commits to his craft and I think they then take that onboard.

“I have then seen so many players come in and all of a sudden they’re in the gym early before training and that’s because of him.”

Salah’s new contract guarantees goals and assists but it also ensures Slot’s squad does not lose an incredible role model on and off the pitch.