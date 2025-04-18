Jurgen Klopp has been linked with the currently occupied Real Madrid job, but his agent has now put those claims to bed after he was described as “increasingly worn out” by his new job.

When Klopp announced he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of last season he made it clear it was because he was “running out of energy” and could no longer sustain what was needed.

He took an overdue break and travelled the world before taking on the role of Red Bull’s head of global soccer at the start of the year, which has seen him visit their vast collection of clubs.

Interest in his managerial services has never waned despite reiterating that he is unlikely to take on the role again, with Real Madrid and the Brazil national team the latest linked.

Brazilian publication UOL claimed earlier this week that Klopp is “increasingly worn out” by his new job but “would only accept leaving” if it were to either Madrid or Brazil.

His agent, Marc Kosicke, has been quick to dismiss the story, telling Sky Germany: “Jurgen is very happy with his new role as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull.”

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg adds that Klopp has “repeatedly received concrete interest and inquiries from top clubs and numerous associations” but has “no plans” to take on a top job.

During an event in South Africa last month, he said as much, via Kickoff: “The last thing I am thinking about actually is to be a manager again.

“I coached 1,081 games. I lost absolutely each final available. Some of them I won as well. And, no, I’m in a happy place.”

It would be hard to fathom Klopp ever entertaining the Real Madrid job if he was to be a serious candidate considering all we know of what he stands for, despite taking on a role with Red Bull.

Instead, his short-term plans will include a return to Liverpool for an end-of-season event with the Liverpool Foundation, before enjoying the club’s title celebrations.