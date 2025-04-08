Liverpool midfielder likely to make transfer after goalscoring comeback

Liverpool youngster James Balagizi is expected to depart the club this summer after a campaign largely lost to injury, having returned with a goal on Sunday.

Balagizi was among those considered for an exit in the last two transfer windows only for injury to block any move away from Merseyside.

The 21-year-old has been limited to just four appearances for the U21s this season due to a series of issues, returning after two-and-a-half months out to score in Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Brighton.

That will hopefully mark a run of consistent fitness for the midfielder ahead of a decisive summer and a likely move away from Liverpool.

Having found his pathway to the first team blocked by both injuries and competition for places, Balagizi will be considering all avenues heading into the transfer window.

After time spent out on loan with Crawley, Wigan and Kilmarnock, gaining experience of senior football, there should be no shortage of interest.

For now, his focus will be on finding rhythm again, having followed up a goal in a friendly win over Blackburn at the start of this month with another on his return to competitive action at Brighton.

“[James] has had a tough time with the injuries but he has trained really well recently and we’ve just been trying to get him back fit as well,” U21s coach Barry Lewtas told the club’s official website after the victory over Blackburn.

“I thought he contributed well with his goal and he also did a lot more for our performance as well.”

Liverpool are not known to have held talks over the futures of their young players at this stage, but with the campaign nearing its conclusion face-to-face meetings will take place in the coming weeks.

This Is Anfield understands 18-year-old attacking midfielder Kieran Morrison is one of those considering a move away amid interest from a number of clubs.

Sides in the Premier League and the Championship are tracking the Northern Ireland youth international, who is also attracting suitors from Germany.

Striker Oakley Cannonier is expected to depart, though a trial spell with boyhood club Leeds earlier this year did not result in the offer of a contract.

There could also be decisions to make for the likes of Lee Jonas, Terence Miles, Tommy Pilling and Isaac Mabaya, who will all turn 21 later this year, as well as goalkeeper Harvey Davies who like Balagizi will be 22 in September.

Liverpool will also be monitoring the situation around a host of fringe players out on loan, namely Kaide Gordon, Owen Beck, Lewis Koumas, Luke Chambers, James Norris, Calvin Ramsay, Dominic Corness, Luca Stephenson and Fabian Mrozek.

James McConnell is another who has found himself a regular with the U21s after Arne Slot vetoed a loan move in January following injury to Tyler Morton.

While he clearly has admirers in the first-team setup, McConnell could be facing a pivotal summer as he too will be 21 soon after next season starts.