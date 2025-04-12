Liverpool could be within eight points of officially being crowned Premier League champions by the end of the weekend, but they must first secure a victory over West Ham at Anfield.

Liverpool vs. West Ham

Premier League (32) | Anfield

April 113, 2025 | 2pm (BST)

Last Sunday was an error-riddled performance at the back for Liverpool, who were their own worst enemy as they sought to capitalise on Arsenal‘s dropped points the day previous.

There has been plenty of time to stew over the result before putting it to the back of the mind and focusing on what lies ahead, and that’s continuing the charge to the title.

West Ham are the visitors and here is all you need to know.

1. 2 starters confirmed for Liverpool

Arne Slot all but confirmed Alisson and Conor Bradley will be named in the starting lineup on Sunday, with the pair having proved their fitness.

The No. 1 has been training as normal but had failed to pass concussion tests for the last two games, but on Friday Slot said he is fully recovered and thus fit to start.

Bradley, meanwhile, came off the bench late at Fulham and is now ready to start from the first whistle, injecting a specialist right-back into the side at long last.

“To have a player in his favourite position is always, not always, but it might be better for the team,” Slot adjudged.

2. Premier League to introduce semi-automated offside

The Premier League will introduce semi-automated offside technology this weekend having initially planned to bring it in late last year.

It is designed to boost the speed, efficiency and consistency of the process and we hope we will be able to say that as the weeks go on.

The tech will suggest a “kick point” and automatically create offside lines on the second rear-most defender and the relevant attacker, it is designed to save significant time.

3. West Ham winless in last four

Graham Potter is to have the same squad available to him as he did against Bournemouth last weekend, though a close eye will be kept on forward Niclas Fullkrug after signs of fatigue.

He trained on Friday, however, and will be expected to be involved.

The Hammers will certainly be without Michail Antonio, Aaron Cresswell and Crysencio Summerville.

In the last four league games, Potter’s men have drawn two and lost two but have shown they are capable of delivering a sucker punch having beat Arsenal 1-0 at the Emirates in February.

They are 16th in the table but Liverpool cannot afford to underestimate them.

Possible West Ham XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson; Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Soler, Paqueta; Bowen

4. Salah loves a goal against the Hammers!

Who else would we put the spotlight on after signing a new contract?

Should Mohamed Salah score against the Hammers, he will move into outright fifth place on the all-time Premier League goalscorers list, ahead of Sergio Aguero on 185 goals.

He has a brilliant record in this fixture to make it happen, scoring 13 goals in 17 appearances in all competitions, against only Man United has he scored more.

Let’s celebrate in style, Mo!

5. At least 3 changes for Liverpool?

As abovementioned, with Alisson and Bradley fit to start there will be at least two changes to Liverpool’s lineup on Sunday.

There will be calls for more than three changes after the performance at Fulham last time out, but with a week between games it is hard to see Slot bowing to public pressure.

Luis Diaz showed more than enough to displace Cody Gakpo and that is likely to be the total of Slot’s changes, but we would not mind seeing Harvey Elliott or Federico Chiesa get the chance.

Even Wataru Endo should be in the discussion with Ryan Gravenberch not looking like his lively self, it is just hard to see Slot divert from his small group of trusted players.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

6. Salah signs new contract!

Salah delivered the best news by signing a new two-year contract and it was the main focus of Slot’s pre-match press conference:

“I’m part of that process, but I don’t think I deserve the compliments. “I think first of all, it’s Mo’s choice, his agent’s choice, what he wants. “And second of all the club, FSG, Richard, Michael Edwards, they put a lot of effort in for him to extend. “And effort mostly means money! But also effort, not only money. “What it might tell you as well is that it’s not only a good season this season, we want to make it a very good season next season as well. “I think Mo is convinced that it’s a fair chance we are able to do so. Again, that’s a positive for us.”

7. We will know Arsenal’s result ahead of kickoff

Liverpool were unable to capitalise on Arsenal‘s dropped points at Everton last week, but will hope their focus on the quarter-final tie against Real Madrid will result in another misstep.

The Gunners host Brentford in the late Saturday kickoff, though the Bees have won just once in their last five matches. So, hoping for a helping hand may prove tough.

Nevertheless, Liverpool’s destiny is in their hands and they can move to within eight points of the title with a victory, irrespective of Arsenal‘s result this weekend.

Also, a win on Sunday will mark Liverpool guaranteeing their place in the Champions League next season after the Premier League earned a fifth spot.

8. Liverpool to mark 36th Hillsborough anniversary

Liverpool will mark the 36th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster ahead of kickoff on Sunday, paying tribute to 97 supporters who were unlawfully killed.

A mosaic will also be displayed on the Kop to remember the 97 before a period of silence ahead of kick-off.

West Ham have asked their supporters to show “class, respect, and unity with the football family” and any abusive, offensive or discriminatory chanting will face “the strongest possible action.”

It is sad that it has to be asked, but good to see West Ham being strong on the matter.

Rest in peace the 97. You’ll Never Walk Alone.

9. Referee: Andrew Madley

Andrew Madley is the referee at Anfield on Sunday. He oversaw this very fixture in the League Cup last September, the Reds won 5-1 – we’d happily take the same result!

The Hammers will not be particularly pleased by the appointment as they have lost each of the last six games in which Madley has been in charge.

Scott Ledger and Mat Wilkes are his officials at Anfield, with Tony Harrington acting as fourth official. John Brooks is lead VAR, with Steve Meredith as his assistant.

