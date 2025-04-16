Liverpool have received a welcome double fitness boost on Wednesday, amid claims of a £500 million offer for Mohamed Salah.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez have returned to training for the Reds ahead of Sunday’s trip to Leicester.

It has been five weeks since Alexander-Arnold last featured, having suffered an ankle injury against Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield.

This means he will likely play for Liverpool again before the season ends, before sealing a potential move to Real Madrid.

We’re praying that’s not the case, though!

Meanwhile, Nunez is now back after missing the 2-1 win over West Ham through illness, meaning Joe Gomez is the Reds’ only injury absentee.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Liverpool goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros has agreed a new contract at the club, according to reports from the Czech Republic

Salah is said to have rejected an offer worth £500 million from the Saudi Pro League before signing his new Liverpool contract. Phew!

Kostas Tsimikas could leave Liverpool this summer and reports from Greece claim there is interest from the Premier League. Is it time to sell him?

Rumoured Liverpool target Dean Huijsen has already spoken about playing for the Reds, as well as discussing Virgil van Dijk‘s “aura.” What a signing he could be!

Ibrahima Konate insists Liverpool “don’t have to listen” to the media, in terms of their imminent title win being undermined. Too right, Ibou!

Rafa Benitez, The Lightning Seeds and Jamie Webster are headlining a Liverpool fans’ celebration event next month. It promises to be great fun!

More from This Is Anfield

Salah is under threat of missing 10 games for Liverpool next season – here, Jack Lusby explains why:

“It would include all of the games in a busy festive schedule in the Premier League along with potential Carabao Cup knockouts, the FA Cup third round and an additional Champions League league phase tie. “Liverpool will, of course, be aware of this and it could impact any recruitment decisions when it comes to their forward line this summer. “For example, while Federico Chiesa has seen minimal game time throughout his first season at Anfield it is feasible that the Italian will be more relied upon next time out. “There could be consideration over whether Ben Doak stays or if permanent offers are encouraged for the 19-year-old after an outstanding loan spell at Middlesbrough.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Bobby Clark only left Liverpool for Salzburg in August, but he could land the Reds another payout after attracting “a lot of offers.” (TIA)

Man United head coach Ruben Amorim has confirmed that Andre Onana will start the Europa League quarter-final second leg clash Lyon at Old Trafford on Thursday. That could be fun!

Speaking of United, Victor Osimhen, Liam Delap and Matheus Cunha are reportedly among the attacking players being considered this summer (Sky Sports)

There’s Champions League quarter-final second leg action tonight, as Arsenal take a 3-0 lead to Real Madrid. Inter Milan host Bayern Munich, with the Serie A side leading 2-1.

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1904, Liverpool legend Gordon Hodgson was born in Johannesburg, South Africa.

He joined the Reds in 1925 and went on to score 241 goals in 377 appearances, only recently being overtaken by Salah in third place in the all-time scoring charts.

Also on this day in 2022, Liverpool beat Man City 3-2 in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley, racing into a 3-0 first-half lead.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side won the competition after a penalty shootout win over Chelsea in the final.