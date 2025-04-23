Liverpool can win the Premier League title this week, but they can also set an incredible club record before the end of the season.

Arne Slot‘s side will be crowned champions on Wednesday evening if Arsenal lose at home to Crystal Palace, with the Reds’ squad set to watch the game together.

That seems highly unlikely, though, with the Eagles having one eye on their FA Cup semi-final clash with Aston Villa on Saturday, and the Gunners a formidable home team.

While Liverpool will naturally take their foot off the accelerator in their remaining matches if they do win the league after Sunday’s visit of Tottenham, there is still a big incentive for them in the coming weeks.

If Slot’s men score in their remaining two away games, they will become the first side in the club’s history to net in every away league fixture in a season.

First up is a trip to Chelsea on Sunday, May 4, which has the potential to be a tricky assignment against a team pushing for Champions League football.

Liverpool’s final away day of the season is on Monday, May 19, with the soon-to-be-champions heading to the Amex Stadium to take on Brighton.

The Seagulls have tailed off after a promising start to the campaign, failing to win any of their last five matches.

It would be a special effort if Liverpool could score in every away game, summing up their relentless nature on the road this season.

In terms of the Premier League, there are only two teams to have managed it since its inception in 1992.

They were Arsenal and Man United, both during the 2001/02 season, with the former winning the title after beating the latter 1-0 at Old Trafford.

Given some of the legendary Liverpool teams throughout history, it would be remarkable to pull off a feat that none of them have ever achieved.

Chelsea and Brighton are two tough fixtures to overcome, however, especially if the league leaders aren’t playing at full tilt by then.