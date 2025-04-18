Arne Slot has provided an update on Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s fitness and reacted to Virgil van Dijk‘s new contract ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Leicester.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Alexander-Arnold has this week been back in training following the ankle injury that kept him out of Liverpool’s last five matches.

Slot has now added that “if today and tomorrow things go well, he might might be on the bench” against Leicester.

The coach then insisted that Alexander-Arnold will “definitely not start” because he’s been out for five-and-a-half weeks and Friday was “his first session with the team.”

Conor Bradley should start instead but “for him to play 90 isn’t easy” either, explained Slot. It would be ideal to bring Trent off the bench in away game before returning to an unpredictable Anfield reception.

Read more here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

“There is no doubt that Alexander Isak is admired” by Liverpool, wrote the Times‘ Paul Joyce – Newcastle are unlikely to sell, though, especially if they qualify for the Champions League

Joyce also suggested that Liverpool will have a ‘big summer’ but this “will be less extensive” now Van Dijk and Mo Salah have signed big contracts

Liverpool loanee Luke Chambers has returned to Liverpool for rehabilitation following a back injury with Wigan, report the Liverpool Echo – he won’t play again this season

Jurgen Klopp‘s agent, Marc Kosicke, has downplayed rumours he will join Real Madrid, telling Sky Sports Germany: “Jurgen is very happy with his new role as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull. He’s fully focused and happy there”

More from This Is Anfield

Virgil van Dijk‘s new contract is a statement of intent from Liverpool and his work off the pitch is increasingly important to the club, writes Jack Lusby.

“Journalists reporting around this new contract have expressed how open he is in post-match interviews in the mixed zone, never shying away regardless of the result. “That is certainly in contrast to the hands-off approach of the player entrusted as his vice-captain, with Trent Alexander-Arnold avoiding impromptu exchanges with the media throughout what is widely expected to be his final season at Anfield.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

After Man United progressed to the Europa League semi-finals in dramatic fashion, Ruben Amorim admitted he ‘might need to put some kids’ in to play against Wolves in the league

Newcastle assistant manager Jason Tindall has suggested Jacob Murphy deserves an England call-up – only Salah has provided more assists this season in the Premier League

Former Rochdale and Tranmere midfielder Joe Thompson has sadly died of cancer at the age of 36

Liverpool FC: On this day

The manner in which Liverpool will win the league is a big talking point at the moment.

On this day in 1964, the Reds nailed it as they thrashed Arsenal 5-0 at Anfield to secure their first top-flight title in 17 years.

This was also the match that became famous for BBC Panorama filming the Kop singing and describing them as an “extraordinary cultural phenomenon”.

Let’s hope Anfield is in just as fine form when we face Tottenham next weekend!