Liverpool are confirmed to be taking part in the 2025 Community Shield at Wembley, but their opponents for the clash are yet to be determined.

After clinching the Premier League title with four games left to play, Liverpool know their first game of the 2025/26 campaign will be held at Wembley.

It comes with the winners of the league taking part in the Community Shield, which takes place on the weekend before the Premier League begins.

So when is the 2025 Community Shield and who could Liverpool face?

When is the 2025 Community Shield?

While details of the showpiece clash are yet to be confirmed, the Community Shield is set to take place on Saturday, August 9.

The kickoff time has not been the same for any of the last five iterations of the Community Shield, but the 2024 edition between Man City and Man United took place at 3pm.

Prior kickoffs were at 4pm (2023), 5pm (2022), 5.15pm (2021) and 4.30pm (2020).

This depends on a variety of factors including safety and security, with police resources of paramount concern, along with the demands of broadcasters – for the past four years ITV.

Who will Liverpool play in the 2025 Community Shield?

Liverpool will meet the winners of the FA Cup to contest the Community Shield.

That means either Crystal Palace or Man City, who will clash in the FA Cup final on Saturday, May 17.

How many times have Liverpool won the Community Shield?

Liverpool have won the Community Shield on 16 occasions, sharing the honour five times and winning it outright 11 times.

Their most recent victory was in 2022 when Jurgen Klopp‘s side beat champions Man City 3-1 with goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez.

The record Community Shield winners are Man United, with 21, while Arsenal (17) are the only other side to win it more times than Liverpool.

Liverpool lost the last Community Shield they contested as Premier League champions, with Arsenal 5-4 victors in a penalty shootout at Leicester‘s King Power after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Takumi Minamino netted in a 1-1 draw.