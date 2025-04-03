Footage of Mohamed Salah in a Liverpool kit with a camera crew emerged earlier this week, but the situation has now been cleared up.

The future of the Reds’ iconic No. 11 has been a major talking point throughout this season, during which time he has been the best player in the Premier League.

Salah is still yet to sign a new Liverpool deal, as is the case with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, ahead of his contract expiring in June.

There was hope that something may have been agreed on Wednesday, however, after a photo of the 32-year-old in the Reds’ kit at the Albert Dock spread online.

Mo Salah filming down at the docks with all of his Liverpool gear on… ? pic.twitter.com/LvrUmiZLsn — Ste (@LFC92) April 2, 2025

The fact that Salah was with a camera crew led some to naively believe that he may have been filming a contract extension video.

Now, The Athletic‘s James Pearce has shed light on the situation and it’s not the news we were hoping for.

He reports that it was “completely unrelated to his contract situation,” adding that the photo was taken on Monday when Salah was attending a “player appearance for one of the club’s commercial partners.”

Pearce adds that discussions over a contract deal for the Egyptian are still “ongoing,” however, with hope that a “suitable compromise can be reached.”

Unfortunately, this was just another case of a rumour spiralling out of control on social media, highlighting the desperation from fans to see Salah extend his stay at Liverpool.

There is reason for Reds fans to be feeling cautiously optimistic about Salah signing a new contract at Anfield, though, given Pearce’s update.

He has made no suggestion that he is unhappy at Liverpool, while one report last week claimed that talks are more advanced than they have ever been, which can only bode well.

At this point, it would be a shock if Salah wasn’t playing for the Reds next season, but it’s fair to say he’s making us sweat!