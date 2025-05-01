Liverpool have been linked with a possible replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, while one player has been absent from training.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

According to Sky Sports‘ Lyall Thomas, RB Leipzig right-back Lutsharel Geertruida is a possible option for Liverpool this summer.

He claims that Arne Slot “remains an admirer” of the Dutchman, with the pair working together during their time at Feyenoord.

Geertruida would surely only be considered an option if Alexander-Arnold departs for Real Madrid, though, which remains likely.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers, but a deal will be hard to get over the line. He could be a great signing!

Conor Bradley is yet to prove his fitness, with the right-back NOT in training with Liverpool’s 23-man squad

Mo Salah has revealed a “very honest” conversation with Slot that raised his expectation levels for this season. The boss is a hard taskmaster!

Simon Hooper has been confirmed as the referee for Liverpool’s trip to Chelsea on Sunday. John Brooks is on VAR

More from This Is Anfield

There is plenty to look forward to as a Liverpool fan in May – Sam Millne has previewed the month ahead, including the trophy lift:

“The day we have all been waiting for, the day Liverpool lift the title for the 20th time. “After playing Crystal Palace, the trophy presentation will take place against the backdrop of the Kop for the first time since 1990. “Oh, and this also happens to be the 20th anniversary of Liverpool’s miraculous comeback against AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

“Never heard an atmosphere like today” – Tottenham fans wowed by Anfield celebrations (TIA)

Pep Guardiola reportedly sees Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz as an ideal Kevin De Bruyne replacement at Man City. Real Madrid are also keen (Sky Germany)

Newcastle are said to have a strong interest in Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo, but are worried about the asking price. He could be a top signing for them (Telegraph)

It’s Europa League semi-final first leg action tonight, with Man United visiting Athletic Bilbao and Tottenham at home to Bodo/Glimt (8pm BST). Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest host Brentford in the league (7.30pm)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1965, Liverpool won the FA Cup for the first time in their history, beating Leeds 2-1 at Wembley.

After a 0-0 draw, extra-time was required to separate the two sides, with Roger Hunt opening the scoring, Billy Bremner equalising and Ian St John heading home the winner for the Reds.

It was the first of eight FA Cups that Liverpool have won, with their most recent success in the competition coming back in 2022.

Also on this day in 2019, Liverpool lost 3-0 away to Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie.

Wonder what happened next!