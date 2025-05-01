Anfield’s atmosphere is readily debated, with little to no substance, by visiting teams but Tottenham fans were left with ‘goosebumps’ by what they saw on Sunday.

Anfield was at its spine-tingling best against Tottenham, adorned in all red in an emphatic answer to Virgil van Dijk‘s request and in fine voice as Arne Slot‘s men delivered the title.

This Is Anfield noted at least 43 different songs on the day as the Reds celebrated their crowning moment, also witnessed by a few thousand Spurs supporters in the lower Anfield Road Stand.

It was hard to ignore their reaction online to what unfolded at Anfield, from the “unrivalled” bond between the fans and players to a goosebump experience of listening to You’ll Never Walk Alone:

I’ve never heard an atmosphere like today at Anfield, their fans, players, manager all united together as for us were absolutely miles off them, the decline is huge. We need to pray we can win Europa League because our season has been nothing short of shit! #COYS pic.twitter.com/NpxjmZWu8i — Dan (@SpurredonDan) April 27, 2025

What a day

What an atmosphere inside and outside of Anfield

Was always going to be a tough game for us with Thursday in mind!

But the bond the Liverpool fans have with the club & players is unrivaled

Now it’s time for us to create some magical memories in Europe

COYS pic.twitter.com/8guaTxFBuE — Martin Flack (@martinflack) April 28, 2025

Horrible away day, but unreal set of fans Liverpool have. Worst away fans I’ve ever been apart of pic.twitter.com/goxV8FznbP — A? (@THFC_A1) April 27, 2025

But the Anfield atmosphere is a myth, and speakers amplify the sound – what a load of nonsense, as it has always been.

Alexis Mac Allister‘s goal even registered on the Richter scale, with Liverpool reporting there was a 1.74 magnitude seismic event when his strike went in!

It is not always ‘acceptable’ to praise what rival clubs do well, but Tottenham fans had a front-row seat to the magic of Anfield and credit to them for recognising the power it has.

Liverpool’s players and fans are in perfect harmony and Sunday was further evidence of what can be achieved when we are all singing off the same hymn sheet.

There is no place like Anfield – and the best thing of all, we have two more games to celebrate our champions before the season is over! Though something tells us Arsenal won’t be as complimentary…