Dominik Szoboszlai has realised one dream by winning the Premier League with Liverpool, but his target for next season is already clear, and he has extra motivation to make it a reality.

Szoboszlai has been an ever-present for Arne Slot this season, playing the fifth-most minutes of any Liverpool player (3,193) so far across 45 appearances.

By winning the league with the Reds, he became the first Hungarian player to win the Premier League title – a piece of history that will inspire a crowning moment closer to home.

With one major title in the trophy cabinet, Szoboszlai is now eager to add the European Cup to his collection – and he will be aware next season’s final is being held in Budapest, Hungary.

Speaking to Spiler TV, via Hungary Today, the 24-year-old was asked about the player who made his No. 8 famous at Anfield, and it was then he made his next target clear.

“He is a club legend,” Szoboszlai said. “I think he did so much for the club that he should be remembered as a legend, even if he did not win the Premier League.

“But he has won something I have not won, now that is the next goal.

“Not many people can say they are Premier League champions. I send this success to all of Hungary.”

Steven Gerrard famously led his side to European Cup glory in 2005 and with No. 6 later added in 2019, the hunger to add a seventh is growing after league success and this season’s exit against PSG.

Puskas Arena, with a capacity of 67,215, will host the 2026 final. It is an hour’s drive from Szoboszlai’s birthplace of Szekesfehervar, and he’ll be as motivated as anyone to get us there.

Liverpool’s No. 8 has been consistently challenged by his manager this season to increase his goal contributions, of which he has seven goals and seven assists so far – three more than last season.

There is an expectation that competition for places will increase next season but Szoboszlai has a knack for winning silverware, being part of a trophy-winning side every campaign since 2017/18.

And you will find no complaints from us if there’s a trip to Hungary next May!