Having wrapped up the Premier League title in April, Liverpool’s early triumph could accelerate transfer talks at the club, Arne Slot has hinted.

The city of Liverpool became a sea of red as Slot’s side mathematically secured the club’s 20th league title.

While the joy of winning was, of course, the biggest driving factor behind their success, there was another bonus to wrapping up the title early.

With Liverpool set for a busier transfer window than in previous years, Slot has explained how securing the title in April can help this summer’s business.

Speaking about transfer discussions, the head coach told press including the Mirror: “In the background, of course I did this already a little bit, because it’s not like after we won the league, that’s the first time Richard (Hughes) called me and said, ‘OK, these are the players we are interested in!’

“But I think there’s a bit more time for that now than there would have been if we still needed three points or a win or whatever. So there’s a bit more time now to have these conversations.”

Liverpool won’t be the only club actively looking to improve their starting XI in the window; the pressure will be on Arsenal and Man City to bolster their ranks also.

Talking about the lure of Liverpool, Slot noted how the title win could help bring players in.

The Dutchman explained: “It definitely helps, I think, to attract new players as well, because mostly the players that we want to have, we are not the only clubs who think they are good players so these players have probably more options.

“And then it helps maybe for them to see that the way we do things over here is special, I think you can say that.”

Liverpool fans are a “big attraction”

Liverpool’s coach was also keen to mention that the Reds’ supporters can play a big part in convincing a player to move to Merseyside.

We saw this when Virgil van Dijk chose to join Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool project over Chelsea or Man City, and it could now play a part in attracting a potential long-term replacement.

Slot said: “There are so many things that have an influence on next season.

“Is it an advantage, yes or no, that some teams couldn’t go to the Club World Cup?

“I think the main advantage of winning the league is that, until now, if I spoke to players, new players that we wanted to bring in, I always told them that our fans are really special, that it’s special to play at this club.

“I think that was maybe not even necessary to tell them in the past, but after Sunday I don’t think I ever have to tell anyone again how special our fans are, because that was un-be-lievable.

“So, winning the league, having these fans, I think this is a big attraction to every player we want to bring in, and that’s definitely helpful.

“But if it’s helpful that we won the league now already for next season, that is so hard to tell you.”