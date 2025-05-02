Arne Slot has not shied away from the “big attraction” Liverpool will present to potential new signings in the summer after winning the league with “really special” fans.

With the Premier League title wrapped up with four games to go, Liverpool find themselves in a unique middle ground of celebrating their success and also having an eye on the future.

Reports recently stated Slot “will be backed with one of Liverpool’s biggest ever summer transfer budgets,” affording him the chance to stamp his mark on the squad after one signing last year.

With a host of new faces expected to be signed in the summer, Slot knows the title triumph and the scenes of celebration will be “a big attraction to every player we want to bring in.”

Asked how much of an advantage winning the league with four games to go is for planning for next season, Slot said: “There are so many things that have an influence on next season.

“Is it an advantage, yes or no, that some teams couldn’t go to the Club World Cup?

“I think the main advantage of winning the league is that, until now, if I spoke to players, new players that we wanted to bring in, I always told them that our fans are really special, that it’s special to play at this club.

“I think that was maybe not even necessary to tell them in the past, but after Sunday I don’t think I ever have to tell anyone again how special our fans are, because that was un-be-lievable.

“So, winning the league, having these fans, I think this is a big attraction to every player we want to bring in, and that’s definitely helpful.

“But if it’s helpful that we won the league now already for next season, that is so hard to tell you.”

Which positions are being targeted?

With Slot inheriting Klopp’s squad and now having had the chance to assess each player across a full season, incomings and outgoings are expected in the summer.

Darwin Nunez‘s future is almost certainly away from Liverpool, with the majority of journalists reporting that the No. 9 will be available.

The Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe reports that the club are “prioritising” a new striker along with a left-back, while the Mail‘s Lewis Steele states “they want a left-back, central defender and forward, while a midfielder could also be on the menu.”

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike has been linked as an option in attack, as too Bournemouth‘s Antoine Semenyo, while Milos Kerkez is a front-runner at left-back and links continue over centre-back Dean Huijsen, among others.