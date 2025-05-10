Arne Slot believes Jarell Quansah has all the tools to make it as a centre-back at Liverpool, saying more consistency is the one thing required.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2023/24, but he has found life harder this time around.

Quansah has been limited to only three starts in the Premier League, and he scored an own goal and conceded a penalty at Chelsea last weekend, albeit unfortunately.

Speaking in his pre-Arsenal press conference, though, Slot praised the Englishman, backing him to make the grade at Liverpool.

“He played a really good game,” Slot said.

“I think maybe the last step he has to make – and he already made that – but then on a consistent level is to not be involved in that moment what happened in the last minute [giving away a penalty].

“He has all the qualities and he is already shown that to me – but also to you – to play for this club.

“But the biggest part of us winning the league is of course consistency and that is the most difficult part for a younger player to get that as well. Some, like Lamine Yamal, it’s not a really big problem for him to find consistency.

“But Jarell, I think he developed really well throughout the whole season and the next step is for him to not be involved in a moment like this in the last minutes, which had no impact on the result.

“It would’ve been nice for him if it wouldn’t have happened because then probably everyone would’ve been much more positive about his performance.

“Jarell is fast, strong and comfortable on the ball. He has every ingredient a centre-back for this club should have. Now the last parts should be consistency in his performances.”

Such is the short-termism that exists in modern football, it is easy to forget that Quansah is still only 22 and needs time to find his feet.

A slightly underwhelming season on a personal level has seen some quick to write him off, but he is a young player with great potential.

While there is no guarantee that Quansah will mature into an elite player for Liverpool, the fact that Slot has faith in him is significant.

He couldn’t ask to be learning from anyone better than Virgil van Dijk, and Ibrahima Konate for that matter, and there is still so much to come from him.

Quansah has been linked with a move away from Liverpool this summer, with Newcastle reportedly interested, but selling him would be a risk this early in his career.