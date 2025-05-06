Mohamed Salah has penned a message to Trent Alexander-Arnold after his exit notice, with the No. 11 saying what we all expect to happen in the future as the squad reacted to the news.

It is fair to say the reaction on social media from Alexander-Arnold’s teammates is starkly different to that of supporters, who have been right to share how they feel about the situation.

For Salah, his message nodded to the fact that Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold will meet again as is he to join a rival, a club the Reds have faced seven times in the last seven years.

• READ: Real Madrid “determined” to sign Alexander-Arnold early – fee involved

The Egyptian, who recently extended his contract to 2027, wrote: “It’s been a pleasure sharing a special friendship with you and playing alongside you. I wish you the best and I am sure we will meet again.”

Stick Salah on the left wing when the time comes, Arne!

It’s been a pleasure sharing a special friendship with you and playing alongside you. I wish you the best and I am sure we will meet again. @TrentAA pic.twitter.com/6AtSSEkNtm — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 5, 2025

Liverpool’s No. 11 was not the only squad member to take to social media to react to Monday’s announcement, with the likes of Cody Gakpo, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott all following suit.

Unlike Salah who made a dedicated post, many simply quoted Alexander-Arnold’s leaving video on their Instagram stories and shared short messages.

Liverpool squad messages to Trent

Andy Robertson: “Brother for life!! We’ve been through it all together. I will miss you legend.”

Ibrahima Konate: “All best my brother. God bless you.”

Cody Gakpo: “Legend.”

Curtis Jones: “Thank you for everything brother. Legend. Good luck.”

Dominik Szoboszlai: “My boy. Love you and enjoy.”

Harvey Elliott: Unbelievable player! Even better guy. Enjoy it brother. Thank you!”

Kostas Tsimikas: ‘Love heart emoji’

Joe Gomez: “Appreciate all the memories shared my brother. Wishing you nothing but the best.”

Alexander-Arnold’s post on Instagram also attracted plenty of messages from former teammates, including Gini Wijnaldum, Dejan Lovren and Fabinho.

There is bound to be more reaction in the weeks that follow but, rightly, all focus should be on continuing the celebrations for our 20th league title ahead of the title lift on May 25.