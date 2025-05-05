Trent Alexander-Arnold “remembers nothing” about being on pitch during the 2-2 draw against Man United at Anfield, a match that is remembered for his apathy and subsequent criticism.

The buildup to Man United‘s visit on January 5 was dominated by talk over Alexander-Arnold’s future after a bid from Real Madrid sought to test Liverpool’s resolve.

A sloppy performance followed that saw the vice-captain partially culpable for both goals conceded, immediately putting his commitment to the club under question.

With it now confirmed that he will not be at the club beyond this season, the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe has revealed new information from the aftermath of that fixture.

He reports it was the “lowest point,” with “his mind such a blur in a poor performance that he has since confided to friends he remembers nothing about being on the Anfield pitch that day.”

Real Madrid have really perfected unsettling tactics, haven’t they?

It was the first game after Real Madrid made a £20 million bid, when Alexander-Arnold was on holiday in Venice on New Year’s Eve – creating quite the contrast from how he celebrated at West Ham.

That celebration in London is described as a “source of regret” as it was “directed at the few who were questioning his love for the club” – quite a week it was, then.

• READ: LFC owner’s chat with Alexander-Arnold after title win revealed

If not for Conor Bradley only returning from injury off the bench against Man United, Alexander-Arnold ought to have missed out and Bascombe’s report underlines why.

It will, rightly, open the debate as to whether the No. 66 should get priority minutes in the final three games as he is no longer committed to Liverpool’s future.

The performance against United was telling and by March he would be informing Arne Slot and Richard Hughes that he would not be signing a new deal, only making that decision public six weeks later.

Look at the disgust on Van Dijk’s face cause of Trent the rat, barely jogging back after giving the ball away pic.twitter.com/NYhSdLuJSd — ? (@LFC_ERYAN) March 25, 2025

You would not expect your vice-captain to be that shaken up by a bid from a rival in a match against another rival, and there be will different perceptions on why that was the case.

Nevertheless, the decision has now been made and announced – there is no going back.