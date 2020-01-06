A Merseyside derby win, a crop of youngsters praised—and plenty of consideration for what comes next for Liverpool’s squad in today’s roundup.





Wijnaldum contract the big summer question

Gini Wijnaldum is the outlier in the Liverpool first-team squad, it seems: a contract with dwindling length which has not been renewed yet.

Joel Matip and James Milner have both put pen to paper this year, while the big stars all signed last year to new extensions.

Wijnaldum has a year left after this season and the Athletic‘s David Ornstein says both the Dutch midfielder and the club are “comfortable with the situation and potential scenarios”—those being a renewal, a free transfer in 2021 or a big-money move away this summer.

The latter seems improbable unless a team from Serie A or LaLiga are coughing up £30m plus for a 29-year-old.

Game time and performances between now and May should be the most telling factor in judging how important the No. 5 remains to Jurgen Klopp‘s team.

New crop to push for game time

Unless you are of an Everton persuasion, few would be able to help but be impressed at the way a third-string Liverpool team dismantled a Premier League first-choice outfit in the FA Cup third round.

Klopp says the performance level from the youngsters was the perfect response to those who have criticised the Reds’ efforts in the domestic cups, and spoke of his pride at how good some of the youngsters are.

“We saw these boys come closer and closer to being ready to play for us. I’m really happy about that,” he said.

One of those who impressed was Pedro Chirivella, who feels the youngsters showed they are ready for more regular first-team action.

At age 22, he’s actually one of the oldest players in the group!

Curtis writes the headlines

Unsurprisingly, match-winner and man of the match from the derby, Curtis Jones, has seen heaps of praise come his way after his first senior goal for the Reds.

New contract for Chirivella?

We’ve already heard how Chirivella and Co impressed—but the Spanish midfielder in particular may have done enough to significantly affect his future.

Having now played nine times for the Reds’ first team, and being out of contract at the end of the season, it would be expected that he might move on even as soon as this month—but Sky Sports are reporting that the Reds may have changed their mind.

A new contract could be on the cards, as a reward for his progress this season—though any agreement may be largely down to whether he sees any domestic action at all.

With Fabinho out injured, this might be his chance to get some game time in a true first-team lineup—but in truth, any contract extension might just be to try and ensure the Reds get fair value for his services in a permanent transfer.

A big decision for the young midfielder could lie ahead.

