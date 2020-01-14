Liverpool have plenty of clubs clamouring for their players on loan, but they won’t all be heading out. There’s also some fascinating insight into what to expect once the kit deal with Nike starts and plenty more besides.





Hands off Shaq!

Cheeky Roma. Aside from let us knock them out of the Champions League a couple of years ago, let us take Mo Salah off them for an absolute steal and then nab the best goalkeeper in the world off them, what have they ever done for us?? Oh, and that time we won the European Cup against them on their own turf, obviously.

But apart from that??

It seems they’ve decided that Xherdan Shaqiri is the man they need to replace the season-stricken Nicolo Zaniolo, and while that is understandable, they can’t have him.

The Reds have rejected a loan bid for the Swiss winger, who we’ll need for cup games, random rotation in Merseyside derbies and in case Barcelona come back to town.

One loan which will go through is a new one for Taiwo Awoniyi, with the striker likely to end his stint with Mainz in favour of one where he actually plays, which seems like a positive move.

Nike and Reds ready to take over the world

Here’s exactly why our money is on a LeBron James x LFC mashup collector’s shirt being produced sometime in the next couple of years.

A brilliantly insightful piece on SportBusiness.com explains why the Reds and Nike have agreed to the tiered deal they have, with both feeling that there’s a lot more growth and earnings potential in football club merchandise than has typically been seen so far.

With bigger base rates, but less paid out thereafter, to Barcelona, Chelsea and PSG, Nike and Liverpool have opted for something different: a lower initial fee but a much greater cut of sales, which over time will benefit both parties enormously.

Expect much more focus on the availability of two, possibly even three tiers of replica shirts, better female-cut options and far more football/fashion mix-ups.

The PSG and Michael Jordan link-up is pointed to as a typical crossover we might see much more of, and crucially in terms of picking Nike as our new provider, the speed-to-market they offer is up there with the best in any worldwide business logistics.

So hopefully no more ‘out of stock’ signs when you need that all-important new mug!

Top to bottom, a well-run club

It’s difficult these days to be dismayed with anything to do with Liverpool Football Club, and that’s a wonderful position to be in.

At the organisational top of the club, work has been incredibly good – and we’ve seen another mammoth rise in revenue

At first-team level there’s good news as Fabinho, Matip and Lovren are all set to return from injury

And the young Reds won 5-0 last night, with a new signing getting his first goals for the club

Don’t feed the Grealish rumours

Monday’s round-up made reference to Andy Gray’s jabberings that Villa playmaker Jack Grealish was better than any Reds midfielder. Ignoring the fact that he has largely been playing in the front three for them, by the way.

Danny Murphy then also suggested the Reds should be taking a look…and the rumours quickly spread from there.

The Echo, however, have reported that not only do the Reds have no interest at all in signing Grealish, but they have actually turned down the chance to sign him twice in the past couple of seasons.

We’ll stick with Naby, Takumi and Curtis Jones as being the next wave to try and make a big impact, thanks.

Quickfire LFC news

Speaking of Jones, the Scouser says his aim for this term has been to get on the scoresheet more often (LFC)

Ian Rush says young right-back Neco Williams must be a consideration for Wales for Euro 2020 (BBC Sport)

The Reds rank sixth in the Premier League for average home attendances this term; by current figures, we could go second once the Anfield Road end expansion is completed (Leicester Mercury)

And former midfield favourite Momo Sissoko has announced his retirement with an emotional message to Liverpool fans. Good luck in whatever comes next, Momo! (LFC)

Around the Prem

Arsenal hope to get Aubameyang’s three-game ban reduced without an appeal, citing Andy Robbo’s weekend challenge as evidence! Let it go, rest of the world (Goal)

Man United are considering Kai Havertz as an alternative to Jack Grealish and James Maddison (the Athletic)

Chelsea have recalled Conor Gallagher from loan and could send him to Norwich or Burnley for the rest of the season (Mail)

And the Ev’s midfielder Andre Gomes is back on Merseyside to continue his rehab after his awful injury earlier in the season (EFC)

Stupid “news article” of the day

The desperate types covering Man United at the MEN have put together an article, if you want to call it that, which..ahem…predicts how Man United‘s season will go if they sign Bruno Fernandes this window, as they are so hopeful they’ll do.

Many paragraphs extol the virtues of what he “brings” to the team—but what they’ve actually done here is update the Football Manager database to have him join on January 1, 2020.

Just to let you know, lads, that date has already passed—not that that’s the only reason the piece is a load of nonsense, but hey.

(By the way, they still missed out on the top four!)

Tweet of the day

Evolution of the big six since Jürgen Klopp took charge of Liverpool. The video shows the rolling 38 game points tallies of the big six clubs from game 8 of 2016/17 (the end of Klopp's first 'season') onward. pic.twitter.com/CICuHCVRPc — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) January 14, 2020

What we’re reading

Guillem Balague explains the managerial switch at Barcelona and why Xavi turned down the job, for BBC Sport.

And Jonathan Liew, in the Guardian writes in his own inimitable style how a recent conversation between Arda Turan and Mino Raiola might have gone…

Worth watching tonight

Shrewsbury vs. Bristol City at 7:45pm – winners get to face the champions of Europe in the FA Cup fourth round. What a reward! Or the Spurs vs. Boro replay at 8:05pm.